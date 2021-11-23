Around the NFL

New York Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

Published: Nov 23, 2021 at 01:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The New York Giants have parted ways with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, ending his frustrating but brief run of one-plus seasons in charge of the club's offense.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed the news that was first reported by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Garrett was hired by Giants coach Joe Judge ahead of the 2020 season after a nine-year run as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach.

"It's a great system he brings with great teaching that will allow our players to go out there and play aggressively," Judge said at the time of the hire.

That didn't come to fruition, however, as Giants offensive problems that pre-dated Garrett only continued in 2020 and through the first 11 weeks of this season. In Monday night's 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, things were no better as the Giants offense stumbled to the tune of 215 total yards and a 1-for-9 conversion rate on third down. Especially ugly was a third-and-2 failure in which three Giants receivers inexplicably took routes to the same spot on the field, resulting in a throwaway by quarterback Daniel Jones.

Judge struck a much different tone following the loss.

"We've got to do a better job of scoring points," Judge said. "We've got to do a better job of putting our players in position to make plays. We have too many good players. We have to put them in a better position to capitalize on it. That's it."

The Giants (3-7) rank 25th in the NFL in scoring offense (18.9 points per game).

Garrett's tenure as offensive coordinator can't be summarized without acknowledging a spate of injuries to key players that never allowed the unit a chance to flourish as a whole. That begins with star running back Saquon Barkley﻿, whose injuries forced him to miss 19 of 26 games in the Garrett era. Compounding Barkley's absence this season were injuries that caused missed action for left tackle Andrew Thomas﻿, wideout Kenny Golladay﻿, receiver Sterling Shepard﻿, tight end Evan Engram and receiver Darius Slayton﻿.

According to the Daily News, former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will take over play-calling duties.

Related Content

news

Bears coach Matt Nagy: Report of post-Thanksgiving firing 'not accurate'

Matt Nagy's seat is hot enough to elicit chants calling for his job in the Chicago area. Actually terminating him, however, doesn't yet seem realistic.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 23

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he expects three starters -- ﻿Minkah Fitzpatrick﻿, ﻿Joe Haden﻿ and T.J. Watt --  to return this week. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Texans cutting former Pro Bowl RB Phillip Lindsay

The Houston Texans are cutting running back Phillip Lindsay, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan to join Blue Origin's spaceflight Dec. 9

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Michael Strahan announced Tuesday he on Blue Origin's next launch into space on Dec. 9. 
news

Jerry Jones on Amari Cooper's absence due to COVID-19: 'You cannot win anything individually'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walked a thin line Tuesday on the unvaccinated status of receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ and how it impacted his team in a 19-9 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday in which the team's offense sputtered.
news

Mike Zimmer hoping Kirk Cousins continues to be aggressive as Vikings look to stack wins

The message Mike Zimmer had for his quarterback after the Vikings emerged from a shootout victorious over the Packers? Don't worry about making mistakes, ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ -- just let it rip.
news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to be back for stretch run

Packers LT ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to clean up his knee, which was reconstructed in January following a season-ending ACL tear, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Washington coach Ron Rivera optimistic of playoff push with upcoming schedule: 'We have a chance'

Fresh off a win over the Carolina Panthers, WFT coach Ron Rivera's optimism about the team's playoff chances are growing when looking at the upcoming schedule.
news

Andrew Thomas, Steve McLendon become first 300-pound players with TD catch, INT in same game

Linemen are rarely spotlighted in the spectacle that is the NFL, but in Tampa Bay's 30-10 win over New York on Monday night, they were the stars of the show.
news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers return to winning form: 'Hoping our best football's ahead of us'

There were some bumps in the road, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers ultimately got exactly what they needed, defeating the Giants, 30-10, and getting back to form as they snapped a two-game skid. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 11: What we learned from Buccaneers' win over Giants on Monday night

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a hot start and road the momentum to an impressive win over Daniel Jones and the New York Giants on Monday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW