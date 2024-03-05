2024 NFL offseason: My ranking of the top nine quarterbacks available via free agency, draft or trade

If I were Mayfield, I would leave Tampa Bay -- or, at the very least, truly explore what the open market has to offer and not take any kind of discount to remain with the Buccaneers. While the Bucs just re-upped star wideout Mike Evans, savvy offensive coordinator Dave Canales isn't walking through that door anymore, as he's now head coach of the division-rival Panthers. Yes, Mayfield briefly worked with new Bucs OC Liam Coen during the quarterback's quick stint with the Rams, but Canales just coaxed the first Pro Bowl season out of the former No. 1 overall pick. Clearly, that was a fruitful relationship. Mayfield got his name and game back on a one-year, prove-it deal in Tampa. He absolutely proved it, and now it's time to reap the benefits of free agency.





If the Falcons don't bring in Kirk Cousins -- a possibility I discussed just above -- I think they should sign Mayfield. Remember, Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson were also in Los Angeles during Mayfield's winter sojourn with the Rams two seasons ago. Baker impressed everyone with his professionalism and play under frantic circumstances, beating the Raiders in prime time just days after joining those Rams. Morris and Robinson undoubtedly remember that fondly. Atlanta would be a great fit for this revitalized field general.





I think New England makes sense as another potential landing spot for Mayfield. The Patriots currently have the most cap space in the NFL, per Over The Cap. They can take ballyhooed WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3 overall or trade down, pile up additional draft currency and still get a stud receiver in a loaded class at the position.





Oh, and Mayfield throwing to Davante Adams in Vegas also makes a ton of sense.