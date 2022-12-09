Baker Mayfield delivers magical win for Rams on Thursday night: 'I don't know if you could write it any better than that'

Mayfield's week began with him requesting and receiving his release on Monday.

Mayfield's Week 14 game began with him on the sideline as John Wolford got the start. Wolford handed the ball off three times on a three-and-out opening drive and Mayfield took over from there on out. His first pass was a 21-yard laser to Jefferson in a foreshadowing of things to come, but not for quite a chunk of game time. In his first drive, Mayfield led the Rams offense to a field goal, but L.A. was stagnant from there, just as it has been for most of the season.

Mayfield said he arrived on Tuesday night around 7:15 p.m. PT in L.A. and soon after began his crash course in getting acclimated for his debut.

On Thursday night, not long after 8 p.m. PT, Mayfield and the Rams had arrived at their first wins in a long time. Having gone 1-5 as a starter with the Panthers, who acquired him via offseason trade from the Cleveland Browns following four mercurial campaigns, Mayfield hadn't won a game since Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. The Rams hadn't won since Week 6 against the Panthers and quarterback P.J. Walker, who was starting in place of an injured Mayfield.

Despite Los Angeles' win on Thursday, the Rams are still amid one of the worst seasons ever for a defending Super Bowl champion. Neither Mayfield nor McVay has had much to smile about or celebrate, but they were each grinning after this one.

"You forget what winning's like and it sure is fun," McVay said.

Perhaps in this nomadic NFL world, Mayfield connecting with McVay and the Rams was fortuitous.

"I took a gamble. I booked a flight, uh, before the waiver wire went through," Mayfield said on the Prime Video postgame stage when asked if he knew he was going to L.A. when Carolina let him go.

It's certainly been a tumultuous season for Mayfield and the Rams, alike. The former was the fourth starting quarterback for the team this season. With Matthew Stafford on injured reserve and Mayfield's performance Thursday, questions will immediately come up as to what the future holds for each of the QBs and a franchise that's tumbled from the pinnacle to uncertainty throughout the roster.

Mayfield will most surely get his first Rams start in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers.

Beyond that and this season, though, he's not looking too far ahead.