2024 NFL free agency: Baker Mayfield, Derrick Henry among 15 boom-or-bust players on the market

Mayfield is a bit of an enigma. He’s a former No. 1 overall pick, a runner-up for both Rookie of the Year (2018) and Comeback Player of the Year (2023), once set the rookie pass TD record in 14 games, won a playoff game as the underdog twice and was an absolute hoot in insurance commercials. He’s also been on four teams in his first six seasons and has a career losing record (40-46).





While Mayfield and the Bucs have mutually expressed interest in the QB returning to Tampa, that’s no guarantee for the soon-to-be 29-year-old, and the range of alternative outcomes is as wide as it gets. He could sign on as the final piece for a contender like the Steelers (with a contract that suggests he’s the starter out of the gate), or he could end up a high-tier backup somewhere like Indianapolis.





It really depends on what NFL teams think of the former Oklahoma star. If he goes to the right spot and plays like he did last season -- or better -- he could finally make that leap into the “star quarterback” category. But it’s also possible we never see him as a franchise QB again.





Fantasy spin: The best realistic landing spots for Mayfield from a fantasy perspective would likely be the Falcons, Seahawks or Commanders. If he goes to any of those spots on a starter deal, I think he’d be a fringe QB1 in 2024.