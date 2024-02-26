NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
COACHING NEWS
- Matt Pees has been hired as a defensive analyst.
SIGNINGS
- WR Tee Higgins has officially had the franchise tag applied, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning. Rapoport initially reported Cincinnati was expected to apply the tag to Higgins on Friday.
INJURIES
- DE Charles Omenihu, who went surgery to repair his torn ACL on Tuesday, said he was "doing pretty good" post procedure on Monday's Good Morning Football. He added it was a "day-by-day process."