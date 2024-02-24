 Skip to main content
Bengals to use franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins 

Published: Feb 23, 2024 at 10:16 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The Bengals are keeping one of Joe Burrow's favorite targets in Cincy for the 2024 season.

Cincinnati plans to use the franchise tag on star wide receiver Tee Higgins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday, per sources. Higgins' franchise tag number is expected to be around $21.8 million, fully guaranteed, Rapoport added.

Higgins became the first franchise tag player this offseason. The Bengals and Higgins have until March 5's franchise-tag deadline to get a long-term deal done.

With core players dealing with injuries during the 2023 season, Higgins proved to be a reliable option for whoever was under center for the Bengals in 11 games. Higgins generated 42 receptions for 656 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Higgins battled through a fractured rib, hamstring and ankle injuries this past season. The 2020 second-round pick has proven to be a reliable target for Burrow in his first four seasons. With three-time Pro Bowler Ja’Marr Chase lined up on the other side, the trio has showcased how lethal Cincy's offense can be when they are all out on the field.

In 2021, the Bengals had a historic season. The team won the AFC North for the first time since 2015, defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and made an appearance in Super Bowl LVI. Unfortunately, the Bengals came up short in the final minutes of the game to the Rams but displayed how well they had drafted young pieces like Burrow, Chase, Joe Mixon and Higgins.

Even though the season did not go how the Bengals wanted it to go, Cincy finished the season 9-8. Head coach Zac Taylor has his third-straight season above the .500 mark despite injuries to key contributors on offense. Burrow was ruled out due to a torn ligament in right wrist in November. Jake Browning finished the rest of the season going 4-3 as a starter. With Browning as the starter, Higgins recorded a season-high 140 receiving yards against the Steelers in Week 16.

At the end of January, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said he wanted Higgins back, and now Cincy is one step closer to having its young talented core intact for the upcoming season.

Now, Higgins and Tobin aim to reach a mutually agreeable number that works for both sides.

