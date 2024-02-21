2024 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' WR situations ahead of free agency, draft

Top WRs under contract for 2024: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Ronnie Bell, Danny Gray

Key free agents: Jauan Jennings (RFA), Chris Conley (UFA), Ray-Ray McCloud (UFA)





The key playmakers remain under contract for the NFC champs, and Jennings should be retained as a restricted free agent after a sensational Super Bowl performance. The most obvious question heading into the offseason is whether the Niners will let Aiyuk ride out the fifth-year option, worth a guaranteed $14.124 million, or extend him beyond. The floor for wideouts is only going up, and if guys like Amon-Ra St. Brown receive extensions, it would likely only become more expensive for the Niners to keep Aiyuk. Samuel already averages $23.85 million per year with only two seasons left on his contract. Trent Williams, Samuel, Arik Armstead, Fred Warner and George Kittle all have cap numbers over $20 million this season (Christian McCaffrey is $14.4 million, for those interested). The Niners could structure a new deal for Aiyuk to lower his cap figure in the short term. San Francisco is facing the problem all talented teams face: Eventually, you can't pay everyone premium rates. And that makes the Super Bowl failure more painful. This group is running out of years together.