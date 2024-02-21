2024 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' WR situations ahead of free agency, draft

With free agency around the corner and the 2024 NFL Draft coming up in April, Kevin Patra assesses the wide receiver situations of all 32 teams in the NFL. Teams are listed in alphabetical order along with the top wideouts under contract for 2024 as well as key players who are not under contract for next season. Those WRs are denoted as unrestricted free agents (UFA), restricted free agents (RFA) or exclusive rights free agents (ERFA); (void) indicates remaining years on a contract will be voided, enabling the player to become a free agent.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Rondale Moore, Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal
Key free agents: Marquise Brown (UFA), Greg Dortch (ERFA)
Since the new brass took over, there hasn't been much chatter about trying to keep Marquise Brown in Arizona. The club has the cap space to keep Kyler Murray's top target, but this front office didn't make the trade for the former first-round pick and could decide to let him walk on the open market. Brown didn't reach the 725-yard plateau in either of his two years in the desert. Wilson had an up-and-down rookie campaign but flashed some upside. With the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, it makes sense for the Cards to snag a difference-making wideout. If Marvin Harrison Jr. falls to them, that's a no-brainer.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Drake London, Josh Ali
Key free agents: Mack Hollins (UFA), Scotty Miller (UFA), Van Jefferson (UFA), KhaDarel Hodge (UFA)
The Falcons currently have a 2022 first-round pick and a 2022 undrafted free agent as their only wideouts under contract. Clearly, there is work to do for GM Terry Fontenot. Even if we consider tight ends Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith as primary pass catchers, Atlanta still needs to add threats opposite London. The former USC product improved last year, despite the struggles at quarterback, and owns the traits to be the No. 1 star, but ATL could use a speed option on the other side. While he's not a true blazer, new OC Zac Robinson could look import Demarcus Robinson, who played well for the Rams last year and would be a good complement in a receiver corps that needs the Nos. 2-4 voids filled.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace
Key free agents: Odell Beckham Jr. (void), Devin Duvernay (UFA)
Flowers is a keeper. Hanging onto Agholor with a recent one-year contract makes sense. The question milling around Owings Mills is whether Baltimore exercises Bateman's fifth-year option for 2025 at roughly $13.78 million. The former first-rounder finally showed signs of life late in the season, but that figure is rich for a wideout who has yet to eclipse 600 yards in any campaign. However, do the Ravens want to see a massive need at the position next offseason by declining? The decision could come down to how free agency goes. Beckham played well in spurts, but it isn't worth doubling down on a $15 million deal. Lamar Jackson showed progress in a new offense with better weapons, winning his second MVP in the process. Baltimore must keep that going by ensuring enough playmakers in the passing game.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Stefon Diggs, Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty, Justin Shorter, KJ Hamler (reserve/futures deal)
Key free agents: Gabe Davis (UFA), Trent Sherfield (UFA)
The Diggs situation hovers over the Bills' entire offseason like a two-story-high pile of snow in a Target parking lot. The club has dismissed thoughts of parting with the star receiver, and Diggs has repeatedly said he wants to be in Buffalo, yet for all the right words, there persists a feeling that both sides could use a fresh start. Moving Diggs pre-June 1 would give the Bills a messy money situation, not to mention leave Josh Allen with an extremely shallow receiver corps. Buffalo will likely explore bringing back Davis, but the speedster probably finds a richer deal on the open market, pricing himself out of the cap-strapped Bills. Regardless of how the Diggs situation shakes out, adding a wideout in the early-middle rounds of the draft should be a priority.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall, Mike Strachan
Key free agents: D.J. Chark (UFA), Laviska Shenault Jr. (UFA), Ihmir Smith-Marsette (RFA)
Deep breath. This group must be revamped to save Bryce Young. Thielen showed he still has juice, but relying on a 33-year-old receiver in 2024 to be the pivot of the offense is asking for trouble. Mingo struggled as a rookie, but perhaps a new coaching staff will coax more production. Marshall has been a disappointment since being drafted in the second round in 2021. Coach Dave Canales is used to operating with the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. He needs the front office to add those types of playmakers via free agency and the draft for the offense to find any success in Year 1.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: D.J. Moore, Tyler Scott, Velus Jones Jr.
Key free agents: Darnell Mooney (UFA), Trent Taylor (UFA), Equanimeous St. Brown (UFA), Collin Johnson (RFA), Joe Reed (ERFA)
Whether it's Justin Fields or a rookie (presumably Caleb Williams) at quarterback, the Bears need another playmaker at receiver behind D.J. Moore. Mooney hasn't found a groove in the past two years, and it's beneficial for both sides to get a fresh start. I expect Chicago to toss some money around at WRs in free agency. Tee Higgins would be the white whale if the Bengals let him hit the market. He possesses the No. 1 skill set and boundary playmaking that would fit nicely next to Moore -- and he knows how to perform in an offense with other big-name wideouts. Other options like Marquise Brown, Calvin Ridley or Mike Evans make sense. Even on a lesser level, the likes of Curtis Samuel or pilfering Josh Reynolds from Detroit would bolster this crew.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Ja'Marr Chase, Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones
Key free agents: Tee Higgins (UFA), Tyler Boyd (UFA), Trenton Irwin (UFA)
I've already advocated for the Bengals franchise tagging Higgins, if not flat out paying him a market-worthy deal -- even though they know paying Chase is a must in the next 17 months. Higgins is a legit No. 1 target, and keeping him and Chase together tilts the field for Joe Burrow. But we know the Bengals march by the beat of their own drum. If Higgins is free to walk, a position of strength suddenly becomes a question. Boyd is also a key piece who, at 29 years old, wouldn't be as expensive. He could, however, find a better deal in a market always seeking slot talents than the Bengals can/want to spend.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Michael Woods II
Key free agents: Marquise Goodwin (UFA), Jakeem Grant (void), James Proche II (UFA)
Cleveland has a solid base, particularly when Cooper is healthy, but adding an outside speed element would take the passing attack for Deshaun Watson to another level. The Browns finding a more productive version of Goodwin would open things up for Moore in the slot and take advantage of the attention on Cooper on the other side. The Browns might not be in great cap shape, but putting out feelers on Gabe Davis or Marquise Brown fits the need. GM Andrew Berry could also see what sort of cost it would take to pry the likes of Courtland Sutton from Denver.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Brooks, David Durden, Martavis Bryant (reserve/futures)
Key free agents: N/A
The most obvious move for Jerry Jones' club is parting with Gallup, who has three years remaining on his five-year, $57.5 million contract. The wideout hasn't been the same since his 2021 knee injury. He hasn't hit the 425-yard receiving mark in either of the past two seasons. That's simply not worth the $13.85 million cap hit at this stage. Unfortunately, for Dallas, outright cutting him saves next to nothing ($800,000), so it'd have to use the post-June 1 mechanism, which would save $9.5 million on the cap this year. That won't help Jones go all in early in free agency (as they'd have to carry Gallup's cap number to June), but it would relieve some of the issues down the line. Elsewhere: Will this be the year Tolbert finally breaks out after coming up shy last season? Or will the Cowboys bring in another mid-round pick hoping to strike gold behind Lamb and Cooks?
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Marvin Mims Jr., Brandon Johnson, Jalen Virgil, Michael Bandy
Key free agents: Lil'Jordan Humphrey (UFA)
Denver eschewed breaking up the wideout room last year. It would be a surprise if the cap-strapped Broncos continue to plow forward with the same crew. Seeing what they can get in return for Sutton or Jeudy makes sense for a squad that could use more draft ammo. Patrick hasn't played a game in two years (ACL tear, Achilles) and has a $15.572 million cap hit, which should either be adjusted with a big pay cut or an outright release. For years, this group has looked great on paper but hasn't produced at the same level. It's time for Sean Payton to put his stamp on this group moving forward.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green, Tre'Quan Smith (reserve/futures)
Key free agents: Josh Reynolds (UFA), Donovan Peoples-Jones (UFA)
The Lions should use a chunk of their cap space to lock down St. Brown long-term. The former fourth-round pick is set to earn just a $1.055 base salary in 2024. Detroit should probably boost that by about $24 million to get ARSB more in line with other WRs of his production ilk. The Lions should want to bring back Reynolds, who, despite a forgettable NFC Championship Game, is a vital member of the offense. As was the case last season, Williams remains a wild card. If he becomes an every-drive threat, Detroit's offense will be exponentially more dynamic. If he remains a twice-a-game player who struggles with routine catches, the passing attack will be capped (particularly if the Lions don't retain or replace Reynolds).
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath, Bo Melton, Samori Toure
Key free agents: N/A
Well, well, well ... if Brian Gutekunst's band of young pass catchers didn't coalesce into an interesting playmaking concoction as the year transpired. Of course, it helps when Jordan Love is processing quickly and making ridiculous throws. Nevertheless, this young pack showed dynamic ability to win off the line and owns enough speed (especially if Watson can stay healthy) to threaten every level. There is a ton to like in how this group complements each other. I could say that "a veteran presence might be helpful," but A) I don't think that's necessary for Matt LaFleur at this point, and B) I don't expect Gutekunst to spend a lot to add a player who might block one of these young bucks from continuing to develop.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Robert Woods, John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson, Jesse Matthews
Key free agents: Noah Brown (UFA), Steven Sims (RFA)
Collins burst out in Year 3, generating 80 catches for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns, eclipsing the numbers from his first two years combined (and that was despite missing two games). The big-bodied wideout displayed a beautiful rapport with C.J. Stroud that should carry into 2024. Dell, when healthy, is a spark plug and big-play maven. The combo of Collins and Dell gives Houston a young, exceptional duo whose traits mesh perfectly. Adding another playmaker to the mix -- via free agency or the draft -- would take the passing game to new heights. Cutting Woods would save $5 million on the cap with $4.5 million in dead money if Houston wanted to make a big splash, but it doesn't seem necessary -- at least not this early in the game -- given the Texans' cap freedom.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin, D.J. Montgomery, Juwann Winfree
Key free agents: Michael Pittman Jr. (UFA), Isaiah McKenzie (UFA)
Keeping Pittman should be the offseason priority. At a bare minimum, the franchise tag should be used on the No. 1 wideout. Ideally, Indy ponies up and pays Pittman to ensure he's under contract to grow with Anthony Richardson for years. Pittman is ideally suited in Shane Steichen's scheme and a comfort to a young QB. Indy has the makings of a solid corps, so long as Pittman remains in the building. Downs showed flashes as a rookie when healthy and could be in for a Year 2 leap. Likewise, Pierce owns field-stretching ability and can splash big plays. The trio complement each other nicely.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Parker Washington, Elijah Cooks
Key free agents: Calvin Ridley (UFA), Jamal Agnew (UFA), Tim Jones (ERFA), Jaylon Moore (ERFA)
The Calvin Ridley situation is a tricky one. The club currently owes Atlanta a 2024 third-round pick as part of the trade, which would become a second-rounder if the club inks the wideout to an extension before March 13. That's a steep add after Ridley had an up-and-down first campaign in Jacksonville. But losing him in free agency makes the offense notably worse unless the Jags can replace his talent elsewhere. The franchise tag could come into play, but that would require Jacksonville to extend Josh Allen (an obvious offseason priority) before the deadline. Trevor Lawrence noted that he'd expect bigger things from Ridley in Year 2 in Jacksonville, given he's further out from a two-year hiatus and more familiar with the offense. But first, the Jags have to keep him in town.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Rashee Rice, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio, Shi Smith (reserve/futures)
Key free agents: Mecole Hardman (UFA), Richie James (UFA)
The fact that the Chiefs won a Super Bowl with this crew is a testament to Patrick Mahomes' wizardry (and Steve Spagnuolo's defense). Rice is a keeper. The rest are replaceable parts. Moore has been a disappointment. Toney bombed, and it'd be hard to imagine he's back next year. The Chiefs can cut MVS and save $12 million on the cap with $2 million in dead money. Given their cap situation and need to pay their key defenders, cutting Valdes-Scantling feels like a fait accompli unless he's willing to take a significant pay cut. K.C. needs to add a legit veteran playmaker to this crew this offseason. The issue is those are expensive, and Brett Veach doesn't have much money to play with. We'll see how creative one of the most intelligent front offices gets in 2024 as it goes for a three-peat.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Hunter Renfrow, DJ Turner
Key free agents: DeAndre Carter (UFA)
The bones are there for the Raiders to boast a sneaky-good offense next season if they find the right quarterback. Adams remains a top-flight wideout. Meyers is a sticky-fingered do-it-all. Tucker owns field-stretching ability. The question is where Renfrow fits in Luke Getsy's offense. After operating with a dearth of wideouts in Chicago, the new Raiders OC might prefer brass to hang onto Renfrow for 2024. Vegas could save $8.2 million on the cap by releasing the wideout, who was an afterthought last season, with a dead-money hit of $5.5 million.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis
Key free agents: Jalen Guyton (UFA), Alex Erickson (UFA), Keelan Doss (ERFA)
Big questions loom throughout the Chargers' top-heavy roster as Jim Harbaugh takes over the big chair in L.A. The biggest might be what to do with the WR room, where Allen and Williams each have cap hits of more than $32 million in 2024. Woof. Williams, who played just three games last season and dealt with injury in 2022, seems the most likely to be cut, saving the club $20 million with $12.46 million in dead money. Personally, I'd try to find a way to keep Allen around with a low-cost extension that smooths out the payments, just to ensure Justin Herbert has his security blanket. But paying a soon-to-be 32-year-old receiver isn't usually a stable proposition.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek
Key free agents: Demarcus Robinson (UFA), Tyler Johnson (RFA), Austin Trammell (ERFA)
Nacua came out of nowhere with his record-setting rookie campaign. Given his unique talents and toughness, it's ridiculous to think just how much better he can get as he grows. Kupp battled through injury each of the past two seasons since his 2021 All-Pro campaign. Is that a blip or a sign that the 30-year-old is reaching that "never quite fully healthy" stage of his career? Robinson played a sneaky important role in the Rams offense this season, particularly when Kupp was off the field. L.A. will want to fill that role but likely won't toss high-cost assets at the position.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Erik Ezukanma, Anthony Schwartz (reserve/futures deal)
Key free agents: Cedrick Wilson Jr. (UFA), Braxton Berrios (UFA), Chase Claypool (UFA), Robbie Chosen (UFA), River Cracraft (UFA)
Hill and Waddle provide a dynamic one-two punch, but the drop-off is steep. In 2023, Hill generated 1,799 yards on 119 catches, while Waddle earned 72 grabs for 1,014 yards. The next-closest wideout was Braxton Berrios with 238 yards on 27 catches. Miami needs to bridge the gap in 2024. Finding a reliable veteran or big-bodied youngster would boost the Dolphins' offense to new heights. In the same vein, adding a tough, do-it-all George Kittle-brand tight end would also solve part of the riddle.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Lucky Jackson, Malik Knowles, N'Keal Harry (reserve/futures)
Key free agents: Brandon Powell (UFA), K.J. Osborn (UFA)
The Vikes should pay Justin Jefferson in the coming months. I don't know if GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will, but he should. The cost will only rise, and Jefferson is worth every nickel, regardless of who ends up under center. Jefferson and Addison form a nice one-two punch that can give defenses headaches. With tight end T.J. Hockenson coming off serious injury, retaining Osborn or Powell as a veteran No. 3 makes sense, as does adding a similar mid-level wideout who can fill that void.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: DeMario Douglas, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte
Key free agents: Kendrick Bourne (UFA), Jalen Reagor (UFA), Matt Slater (retired)
Jerod Mayo plans to "burn some cash" this offseason, and it should start with the receiver corps. Bill Belichick left a mess at the position, starting with Smith-Schuster's ugly contract ($12 million in dead money if cut pre-June 1). Douglas and Thornton are decent starting points, but the group lacks a threat who occupies defenders. If the Patriots plan to take a QB with their No. 3 overall pick or make a move for a younger veteran – say, Justin Fields – the weaponry must improve, or said signal-caller will have little more luck than Mac Jones had in 2023.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Chris Olave, A.T. Perry
Key free agents: Michael Thomas (void), Rashid Shaheed (ERFA), Keith Kirkwood (UFA), Lynn Bowden (RFA)
Olave is a bona fide No. 1 receiver. The question is whether he can get on the same page with Derek Carr after the two operated with wonky chemistry most of the season. Shaheed won't be going anywhere as an exclusive rights free agent. That gives the Saints two solid building blocks, and Perry showed flashes as a rookie. New Orleans could use a big-bodied veteran who can fill the Thomas void in free agency. (Yes, the Saints are $80-plus million in the salary cap hole, but they're in a class of their own at digging out of it and still making offseason moves. I'd expect nothing less with the staff heading into a vital season.)
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Darius Slayton, Bryce Ford-Wheaton
Key free agents: Isaiah Hodgins (RFA), Parris Campbell (UFA), Sterling Shepard (UFA), Gunner Olszewski (UFA), Lawrence Cager (RFA)
Robinson showed a nice pop down, getting open easily, which portends to a potential Year 3 leap. This group would look much different if Robinson could reach the next level. Hyatt showed flashes of field-stretching ability but needs to be more consistent in Year 2. Slayton is a potential cut candidate but would sap speed from Big Blue's offense if they opt for that move. Hodgins should return for cheap, but he didn't have the same productivity he did in 2022. This group could use an alpha that tilts coverages and opens up areas for Robinson and Hyatt to do damage. With other needs on the roster, however, will GM Joe Schoen use the No. 6 overall pick on a wideout when the Giants have used a Day 1 or 2 draft pick on the position each of the past three seasons?
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee, Irvin Charles
Key free agents: Randall Cobb (UFA), Javelin Guidry (RFA)
Wilson deserves immense credit for putting up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, given the QB situation he's been dealt early in his career. But it's easier to hit that plateau when getting 168 targets like he did in 2023. It was a Wilson-or-bust passing attack, and unless Joe Douglas makes some moves, it looks like it will be again. Maybe Lazard shows more signs of life when Aaron Rodgers is under center, but Gang Green can't bank on that. The O-line is the priority this offseason, but adding a receiver or three is also a must if the Jets are to finally get back to the postseason.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Britain Covey
Key free agents: Julio Jones (UFA), Olamide Zaccheaus (UFA), Quez Watkins (UFA)
Brown and Smith are dynamite wideouts who can take over a game when used properly. The Eagles should pick up Smith's fifth-year option for 2025 in the coming months. The issue is the lack of depth behind the elite duo. You can see the plan to find a speed option as a third fiddle, but neither Zaccheaus nor Watkins filled that role well. Jones was a midseason add that did little to move the needle. Adding outside speed -- preferably one who can actually catch -- is the priority for this group in 2024.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Marquez Callaway (reserve/futures), Denzel Mims (reserve/futures)
Key free agents: Miles Boykin (UFA)
Johnson and Pickens represent a dynamic duo, even if the production hasn't always matched the talent. It's the surrounding skill that's lacking. The Robinson trade didn't work out, as the 30-year-old put up 34 catches for 280 yards with zero touchdowns. That production isn't worth a $11.917 million cap hit. The Steelers can save $10 million by cutting Robinson before his roster bonus comes due on March 18. Pittsburgh has bigger needs for that $10 million.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Ronnie Bell, Danny Gray
Key free agents: Jauan Jennings (RFA), Chris Conley (UFA), Ray-Ray McCloud (UFA)
The key playmakers remain under contract for the NFC champs, and Jennings should be retained as a restricted free agent after a sensational Super Bowl performance. The most obvious question heading into the offseason is whether the Niners will let Aiyuk ride out the fifth-year option, worth a guaranteed $14.124 million, or extend him beyond. The floor for wideouts is only going up, and if guys like Amon-Ra St. Brown receive extensions, it would likely only become more expensive for the Niners to keep Aiyuk. Samuel already averages $23.85 million per year with only two seasons left on his contract. Trent Williams, Samuel, Arik Armstead, Fred Warner and George Kittle all have cap numbers over $20 million this season (Christian McCaffrey is $14.4 million, for those interested). The Niners could structure a new deal for Aiyuk to lower his cap figure in the short term. San Francisco is facing the problem all talented teams face: Eventually, you can't pay everyone premium rates. And that makes the Super Bowl failure more painful. This group is running out of years together.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, D'Wayne Eskridge, Dareke Young
Key free agents: N/A
The question in Seattle is whether it will be a big-name trio or a duo in 2024. The 31-year-old Lockett sits with a $26.895 million salary cap figure coming off his first sub-1,000-yard season since 2018. Lockett still holds value but those numbers are exorbitant, particularly with Smith-Njigba being able to pick up some of the slack. JSN had a roller-coaster rookie season, which peaked in the middle, but the youngster profiles as the type of wideout who could thrive in Year 2 with more opportunities. Metcalf profiles as an ideal big-bodied "X" in new OC Ryan Grubb's system. Does breaking up the trio make sense as they transition to a new staff? If the Seahawks move on from Lockett, a replacement will likely come via the draft to compete with Bobo and Eskridge -- who has yet to really contribute since being a second-round pick in 2021.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer, Russell Gage, Rakim Jarrett
Key free agents: Mike Evans (void), Deven Thompkins (ERFA), David Moore (UFA)
The biggest question is whether the Bucs can keep Evans around. The franchise tag figure for the veteran wideout is essentially prohibitive, and Tampa has other options for that mechanism anyway. The Bucs have some cap space, but paying Evans becomes harder when you consider they want to keep Baker Mayfield and Antoine Winfield Jr. Not impossible by any stretch, but the perennial 1,000-yard receiver could see offers on the open market the Bucs can't reach. Would the 30-year-old wideout give the Bucs a hometown discount to run things back with Mayfield, assuming he sticks around, too? Tampa can free up some additional cap space by releasing Gage, who is set to count $13.35 million against the cap. Releasing the vet would save Tampa $6.45 million in space. Gage has struggled since signing with the Bucs and missed all last season following a pay cut to remain in Tampa.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips, Mason Kinsey, Colton Dowell, Kearis Jackson
Key free agents: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (UFA), Chris Moore (UFA)
The offensive line is key No. 1 to buttressing Will Levis, but the wideout room isn't far behind. Hopkins showed he's still a playmaker and could be trade bait if the Titans want to add more draft ammo. But Tennessee has a ton of cap space this offseason and can afford to keep the veteran as the centerpiece of the passing offense. It's elsewhere that needs work. Burks hasn't stayed healthy since being the team's 2022 first-round pick. The Titans can't assume that will magically change. It wouldn't be a surprise to see new head coach Brian Callahan push for adding Bengals free agent WRs Tee Higgins (if he doesn't get franchise-tagged) or Tyler Boyd to add a playmaker familiar with the offense he plans to install.
Top WRs under contract for 2024: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown, Dax Milne, Mitchell Tinsley
Key free agents: Curtis Samuel (UFA), Jamison Crowder (UFA), Byron Pringle (UFA)
McLaurin and Dotson provide new OC Kliff Kingsbury a dynamic duo who should make life easier on a potential rookie QB. McLaurin, even after getting his extension, remains one of the more underrated playmakers in the NFL, capable of winning on every level. Dotson owns vice grips, is a good route runner and can operate in the slot or out wide. He is especially adept at finding slivers in the red zone. The group needs to find depth to complement the top two, with Samuel headed to free agency. Given the presence of McLaurin and Dotson, looking to the draft to fill the void makes the most sense, but Washington does have a ton of cap space to burn if they want a big free-agent splash.