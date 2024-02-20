Could Bears keep Justin Fields, trade No. 1 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft? Four hypothetical deals

BEARS RECEIVE:

2024 1st-round pick (No. 6 overall) | 1,600 points

2024 2nd-round pick (No. 39) | 510 points

2024 3rd-round pick (No. 70) | 240 points

2025 1st-round pick | 900 points

2026 1st-round pick | 590 points





GIANTS RECEIVE:

2024 1st-round pick (No. 1) | 3,000 points





COST: New York pays a 28% premium (3,840 total points) to move up five spots.





Of the four scenarios, this package -- modeled after the 2012 RG3 trade -- seems the least likely, mainly because the Giants then have to solve for what to do with Daniel Jones and his contract. While Jones' massive dead cap number in 2024 all but guarantees he'll be on the Giants' roster next season, the team could move on from the former first-rounder during the 2025 offseason without incurring a debilitating financial penalty. The overlap year, while unquestionably awkward and potentially unpleasant for all involved, could allow the G-Men to progress more patiently with whichever QB they select at No. 1. If keeping both passers is untenable, perhaps a contract restructure could be negotiated to make Jones a more palatable trade chip. Moving on from Jones for the draft's top passer carries a hefty all-in price, but the team still has another 2024 second-rounder (No. 47 overall) courtesy of the Leonard Williams trade with Seattle from October.





For the Bears, the haul affords them the flexibility to move all over the top 10 for the No. 1 and, possibly, No. 2 non-QBs on their board. They will have an opportunity to get younger and more talented at multiple positions, especially at spots they are unable to address in free agency. And the extra first-rounder in 2026 could be hugely important if the decision to stick with Fields doesn't play out as hoped.