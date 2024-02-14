Bucky Brooks' top five 2024 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0: Jayden Daniels at QB2 over Drake Maye

The QB class features several intriguing prospects with franchise-player potential. Williams is the crown jewel of the class as an athletic gunslinger with elite playmaking skills. Although his 2023 season was a letdown after the high of his 2022 Heisman run, the USC standout has All-Pro-caliber talent. Daniels' slender frame might give some teams pause, but interested squads are smitten with his dynamic playmaking potential. The LSU standout dazzles on the perimeter as a dual-threat quarterback with elite talents as a runner and passer. Maye is coming off a disappointing final campaign in Chapel Hill, but he commands plenty of attention in scouting circles due to his prototypical dimensions and exceptional arm talent. Penix will have to answer questions about his injury history at Indiana, but there are no doubts about his toughness and arm talent. While McCarthy hasn't matched Penix in production, he has the athletic tools and winning pedigree to succeed at the next level.