Bucky Brooks' top five 2024 NFL Draft prospects by position 3.0: Laiatu Latu new top edge rusher 

With the 2024 NFL Draft just days away from kicking off in Detroit, here's my final look at the top five prospects at each position in this year's draft class.
NOTE: Up/down arrows below reflect movement from my March rankings.
QUARTERBACKS
This QB crop features several intriguing prospects with franchise-player potential. Williams is the crown jewel of the class as an athletic gunslinger with elite playmaking skills. Although his 2023 season was somewhat of a letdown after the high of his 2022 Heisman run, the USC standout has All-Pro-caliber talent. Daniels' slender frame might give some teams pause, but interested suitors will be smitten with his dynamic playmaking potential. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner dazzles on the perimeter as a dual-threat quarterback with elite talents as a runner and passer. Maye is coming off a disappointing final campaign in Chapel Hill, but he commands plenty of attention in scouting circles due to his prototypical dimensions and exceptional arm talent. As an athletic dropback passer with natural playmaking skills, the 6-foot-4 3/8, 223-pounder possesses the raw attributes most NFL coordinators covet at the position. Penix Jr. is the most natural deep-ball thrower in the draft, routinely dropping dimes to receivers on vertical routes. While an extensive injury history will make some evaluators nervous, the Washington star's big-play potential could entice teams employing a "bombs away" attack to take a chance on the veteran passer. McCarthy is climbing the charts as a winning quarterback (SEE: 27-1 record as a starter at Michigan) with intriguing traits. Though there is understandable concern about J.J.'s limited reps as a pure pocket passer for the run-first Wolverines, scouts rave about his athleticism, arm talent and intangibles.
RUNNING BACKS
This year's running back class lacks star power, but astute scouts can find instant-impact players outside of the first round. Brooks is the group's headliner as a new-school RB1 with enticing runner/receiver potential. The latest backfield offering from the University of Texas blends grind-it-out ability with explosiveness that makes him a big-play threat with the ball in his hands, though he is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered this past November. Benson possesses many of the blue-chip traits coaches covet in a bell-cow back. Although his production didn't always match his potential in college, Benson's size-speed combination could enable him to thrive as a pro. Wright's raw speed (4.38-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis) will pique the interest of coaches looking for a home-run option in the backfield. Corum is a rock-solid runner with a gritty style that suits downhill schemes. As a prolific point scorer with a nose for the end zone (FBS-best 27 rushing touchdowns this past season), the Michigan star's toughness and physicality could set the tone for an offense that features old-school runs. Shipley has flown under the radar for much of the pre-draft the process, but evaluators envision the Clemson standout flourishing as a change-of-pace weapon in the NFL. With outstanding stop-start quickness and a versatile game, the slippery playmaker could carve out an impactful role as a rotational player in a committee backfield.
WIDE RECEIVERS
This 2024 class of pass catchers is loaded with dynamic playmakers offering WR1 potential. Harrison Jr. is a plug-and-play No. 1 receiver with stellar ball skills and polished route-running ability. The Ohio State star is a Larry Fitzgerald clone with game-changing potential in a pass-centric offense. Odunze is a "get open" specialist with a crafty game built on size, strength and physicality. The Washington product is a contested-catch wizard. Nabers is a playmaking machine with outstanding stop-start quickness and burst. He can flourish as a No. 1 receiver in any system, utilizing his speed and route-running polish to dominate one-on-one matchups on the perimeter. Thomas Jr. heads into the NFL as a hybrid WR1/WR2 prospect for most rosters. The LSU standout has the blue-chip traits to flourish as a lead wideout, but he needs more refinement as a route runner in order to headline a pro receiving corps. Coleman is an acrobatic pass-catching specialist with the length and leaping ability to develop into a dominant third-down and red-zone weapon.
SLOT RECEIVERS
Savvy play-callers are increasingly utilizing slot receivers to create mismatches all over the field, whether putting the ball in their hands on bubble screens and jet sweeps or dialing up various option routes to take advantage of their superior quickness. McConkey is a polished route runner with exceptional balance, body control and ball skills. As a dangerous weapon with the ball in his hands, the Georgia product is a YAC machine. Pearsall is a silky-smooth pass catcher with strong hands. He dazzles as a playmaker on the perimeter but offers a rock-solid game that should lead to immediate NFL success as a WR3. Wilson is a perfect blend of speed and quickness at the position. The Michigan standout displays impeccable timing as a route runner and is a reliable option as the designated chain mover. Corley might be the most natural slot receiver in the class. The Western Kentucky product is a problem with the ball in his hands, exhibiting terrific balance and body control running through arm tackles on bubble screens and quick routes. Washington is a certified baller with a dynamic game that is ideally suited for his role as a slot receiver. He utilizes his outstanding stop-start quickness to twist defenders in knots while showcasing sticky hands and excellent ball skills, making tough grabs in traffic.
TIGHT ENDS
As tight ends become essential pieces for elite passing games, this year's crop features a bona fide star and a handful of intriguing prospects with starting potential. Bowers is an athletic "Y" tight end with the size, strength and athleticism to create and exploit mismatches on the perimeter. The back-to-back winner of the John Mackey Award (given to college football's top tight end) possesses immediate all-star potential with the polished skills to make a significant NFL impact on Day 1. Sanders is a flex tight end with soft hands and dynamic running skills. The Texas product excels as a pass-catching specialist who can win from a tight alignment, the slot or out wide as a designated playmaker in a wide-open offense. Stover is a throwback at the position with the size, strength and nastiness needed to do the dirty work between the hashes. The former defensive end remains a work in progress but showcases enough potential to grade out as a down-the-road starter for teams employing multiple-TE systems. Johnson's explosive tools make him an alluring option as a pass-catching tight end with the speed and quickness to attack the seams. Though his production at Penn State didn't jump off the page, he could become a playmaker at the next level. Barner is an intriguing specimen as a versatile tight end who can play "Y" or flex in a multiple-TE offense. As a scrappy blocker with sticky hands and crafty route-running ability, the 6-6, 251-pounder could make his mark as a rotational player in Year 1.
OFFENSIVE TACKLES
The immense talent available at this highly coveted position could lead to an early run on edge blockers once the draft begins. Alt is a polished technician with outstanding balance, body control and lateral quickness. Standing 6-8 5/8 and weighing 321 pounds, he deftly shadowboxes defenders on the edge, exhibiting nearly flawless technique while pitching shutouts in pass protection. Fuaga is a feisty brawler with heavy hands and elite knock-back power. The Oregon State standout is a rare find as a punishing run blocker who displays ballerina-like footwork in pass protection. Fashanu is a natural blind-side protector with the length, athleticism and pop to stymie elite pass rushers. Though his technique remains a work in progress, the Penn State product possesses the rare tools of a franchise-caliber tackle. Latham is a people mover with the size, strength, balance and body control to overwhelm and overpower opponents on the edges. The Alabama star exhibits excellent patience in pass protection while deftly neutralizing premier pass rushers on the edges. Mims lacks experience (just eight starts at Georgia), but his extra-large frame (6-7 3/4, 340 pounds) and athleticism could make him a star at the next level. With extraordinary physical tools and raw ability, the Georgia product's an enticing developmental prospect with tremendous upside.
INTERIOR BLOCKERS
This draft class features a collection of interior blockers with intelligent play styles and positional flexibility. Barton is an experienced utility player with 2,500-plus college snaps under his belt. Despite spending most of his time at Duke on the edges, he projects as an elite interior presence in the NFL with the potential to register starts at center or guard early in his career. Powers-Johnson is a pure center with a combination of strength, power and agility that enables him to own the point of attack. Though his lack of exceptional length leaves him vulnerable against supersized power players, the Oregon standout's high-revving motor and relentless approach make life miserable for opponents. Haynes specializes in mashing defenders at the line of scrimmage in the run game. As a road grader with nice length and explosive strength, the UConn alum is a plug-and-play prospect on the interior. Beebe is a scrappy interior blocker with active hands and a mauler/brawler game. He punishes defenders at the point of attack, exhibiting the nastiness offensive line coaches love to see in bullies on the front line. Zinter is rated as one of the top prospects in the class, even after suffering a leg injury that prematurely ended his 2023 season. The Michigan standout is strong and stout in pass protection while flashing rugged skills as a run blocker with the capacity to mash and maul at the point of attack.
EDGE DEFENDERS
With pass rushers coveted at a premium, the 2024 class should produce a handful of first-round picks with Pro Bowl potential. Latu is the high-energy pass rusher that every defensive coordinator wants in the "DPR" (designated pass rusher) role. He explodes off the ball with cat-like quickness, but he also displays the strength, power and technique to win with force or finesse. Turner possesses the first-step quickness, burst and overall athleticism to wreak havoc off the edges as a disruptive force. The Alabama star is a natural pass rusher with the instincts, awareness and hand-to-hand skills to utilize multiple maneuvers to get to the quarterback. Verse is an explosive, heavy-handed edge defender with a motor that doesn't quit. The Florida State standout excels at turning the corner, utilizing a dazzling array of power and finesse maneuvers to get to the quarterback. Robinson is an athletic freak with the first-step quickness and bend-and-burst skills to create chaos as a sack artist at the next level. His production at Penn State (9.5 sacks over the past two seasons) didn't match his physical tools, but the upside makes him an intriguing option as an early-round selection. Trice is a blue-collar worker on the edges with a rock-solid game built on hustle and technique.
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
The 2024 class is full of rugged interior defenders. Murphy is an ultra-explosive, one-gap penetrator with a game that perfectly meshes force and finesse. The Texas star can win with speed and quickness or overpower opponents with a series of power-based maneuvers that destroy the flow of the offense at the line of scrimmage. Newton is a heavy-handed run stuffer with outstanding technical skills. Although the Illinois product is more of a pocket pusher as a pass rusher, he disrupts the point of attack with energy and effort. Jenkins, who is indeed the son of two-time first-team All-Pro DT Kris Jenkins, is a physical freak with disruptive potential. Though he didn't pile up stats on a loaded Michigan front, Jenkins is an intriguing option as a "HWS" (height-weight-speed) prospect with big-time potential. Robinson is a versatile front-line defender with outstanding hand-to-hand combat skills and a non-stop motor. As a unique playmaker with the potential to line up on the edges or inside (5-technique), the Missouri star is a scheme-diverse prospect with Cam Jordan-like potential. Dorlus is a powerful interior defender with exceptional first-step quickness and explosiveness. The Oregon product is a disruptive presence between the tackles with the tools to emerge as a blue-chip player down the road.
LINEBACKERS
The devaluation of off-ball linebackers will make it hard for a 2024 class member to crack the first round, but this group features several prospects with Day 1 starting potential. Wilson is a destructive force with a relentless approach. He patrols the middle of the field like a junkyard dog, exhibiting stellar instincts and awareness as a tackling machine. While he turned heads running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, an extensive injury history could affect his draft position. Cooper is a sideline-to-sideline menace with impressive cover skills and emerging pass-rush ability. A versatile defender with a loaded toolbox, the Texas A&M star could quickly outplay his draft slot as a heat-seeking missile on the second level. Colson is a rock-solid inside 'backer with a blue-collar approach. Though his old-school game lacks flash, he plays the position like a 10-year veteran, diagnosing offensive intentions with aplomb. Trotter Jr. is a competitive freak with a non-stop motor and exceptional football instincts. As a "see ball, get ball" defender with a knack for timely playmaking, the son of four-time Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter has the potential to create chaos between the tackles by attacking the line of scrimmage from depth. Gray is the high-IQ tackling machine every defensive coordinator covets. The North Carolina standout dominates the middle of the field as an instinctive playmaker with outstanding awareness and thump.
CORNERBACKS
This CB crop lacks marquee names, but coaches and scouts love the overall talent and depth of the group. Mitchell is a dynamic prospect offering impressive all-around tools. With the Toledo standout crushing the entire pre-draft process, teams are salivating over his potential as a CB1. Arnold is a high-IQ defender with an expanded toolbox, making him a scheme-friendly fit for any squad. As a plug-and-play prospect with positional flexibility, the former safety is the utility player every defensive backfield could use. Wiggins' speed and athleticism could prompt evaluators to ignore his rail-thin frame. The Clemson standout blankets wideouts on the perimeter, utilizing bump-and-run and shadow techniques to shrink passing windows down the field. McKinstry is a savvy defender with an expansive toolbox that enables him to thrive in any scheme. Although the Alabama standout does not grade out as an elite athlete, his instincts, awareness and flawless technique enable him to hold his own against elite pass catchers on the island. Rakestraw Jr.'s toughness, tenacity and technique make him a coach's dream as a standout cover corner with superb tackling skills. The Missouri product overwhelms opponents with his physicality and aggressiveness, but plays with a controlled fury that enables him to maintain his focus in high-pressure moments.
NICKELBACKS
The seismic shift among NFL offenses to "11" personnel (one back, one tight end and three wide receivers) has forced defensive coordinators to feature more sub-packages with five and six defensive backs on the field. With nickelbacks now viewed as starters, teams have created a separate category for prospects possessing the traits to thrive in the slot. DeJean is a Swiss Army knife with experience at corner, slot and safety. He is a dynamic athlete with the ball skills, instincts and awareness to routinely produce splash plays. Sainristil is a plug-and-play slot defender with exceptional instincts and awareness. The receiver-turned-defensive back is a natural playmaker with a game that could make him an NFL star in this role as a young player. Melton is a gritty defender with the speed, quickness and athleticism to challenge receivers at the line of scrimmage. He utilizes an aggressive bump-and-run technique that forces quarterbacks to throw into tight windows. Lassiter is a versatile cover corner with the ability to play inside or outside in a diverse scheme that requires players to utilize an expansive skill set. Hardy is a two-phase playmaker with the potential to make an immediate NFL impact as a slot corner and punt returner. As an instinctive cover man with outstanding speed and burst, the Penn State product is a big-play machine with intriguing potential.
SAFETIES
This position group is loaded with plus-size athletes possessing sticky hands and "thump" ability. Nubin is a sensational playmaker with the ball skills and tackling ability to control the middle of the field from numbers to numbers. As an interception machine (12 INTs over the past three seasons at Minnesota) with a knack for baiting quarterbacks into mistakes, he could thrive as the star atop the Christmas tree in a single-high defense. Bullard's experience as a safety and sub-defender will make him a hot commodity on draft boards around the league. As a versatile box defender with outstanding instincts and awareness, the George standout is a Day 2 possibility who could be a plug-and-play starter. Bullock is an active traffic cop who excels in pass defense but leaves something to be desired against the run. A true ballhawk, he snagged nine interceptions in three seasons at USC. Kitchens is a big-play eraser in the back end as a natural center fielder with sticky hands and range that belies his disappointing 40-yard dash at the combine (4.65 seconds). The Miami standout forces opposing quarterbacks to think twice before attacking down the field. Smith is a versatile defender with the capacity to play high or low, as a deep safety or slot defender. As another battle-tested defender out of Georgia, he could immediately step into NFL sub-packages and make an impact.
