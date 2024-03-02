2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 2: Quinyon Mitchell, Ben Sinnott shine

The 6-foot-2, 206-pound Bishop might have secured a Day 2 draft slot. His 39-inch vertical and 4.45-second 40-yard dash were quite impressive for his size. I expect any concerns about his 29 3/4-inch arms will be quieted when teams go back to the tape and see his tackling prowess. His quickness stood out as he ran through the paces of coaches during drills, completing every one of them almost flawlessly. He made catches over his shoulder and moved laterally without an issue. Bishop had the best gauntlet drill of anyone in his position group before appearing to pull up at the very end.