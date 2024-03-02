2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 2: Quinyon Mitchell, Ben Sinnott shine

INDIANAPOLIS -- The second night of workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, with the defensive backs and tight ends taking center stage on Friday.
Many of those who partook in the events at Lucas Oil Stadium wowed scouts with their speed in the 40-yard dash, their agility in drills and their explosiveness in the broad and vertical jumps. Some exceeded expectations, causing their draft stock to rise; others displayed flaws in their speed and/or athleticism (or chose not to perform), hurting their chances of being selected on Day 1 or Day 2 when the draft begins in Detroit (April 25-27).
Below I've listed six players who undoubtedly impressed the league's personnel decision-makers with their on-field performance. I also list two players who could use a strong effort at their school's pro day to leave the most favorable impression possible before the draft.
Stock up
The 6-foot-2, 206-pound Bishop might have secured a Day 2 draft slot. His 39-inch vertical and 4.45-second 40-yard dash were quite impressive for his size. I expect any concerns about his 29 3/4-inch arms will be quieted when teams go back to the tape and see his tackling prowess. His quickness stood out as he ran through the paces of coaches during drills, completing every one of them almost flawlessly. He made catches over his shoulder and moved laterally without an issue. Bishop had the best gauntlet drill of anyone in his position group before appearing to pull up at the very end.
Jones is an effective nickel defender who measured 5-foot-11 7/8 inches and 190 pounds. He ran a blistering 4.38-second 40 at that size (1.53 10-yard split) and jumped well (39 1/2-inch vertical, 10-foot-9 broad), too. The former Seminole was smooth in his cuts and transitions during field work and snatched nearly every pass that came his way. It was a great workout that could make him a third-round pick.
The 5-foot-11, 187-pound defender was expected to show off good athleticism, and he delivered as one of the best performers of the day. He ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and had excellent jumps (40 1/2-inch vertical, 11-foot-4 broad). He was fast and smooth in drills, snagging passes without issue. Melton jumped up for a pass in the gauntlet drill and didn't miss a beat, fluidly completing the task. Teams should be considering him a Day 2 pick after this effort.
After running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash (with a 1.51-second 10-yard split) at 6-foot 1/8-inch and 195 pounds, there should be no doubt that Mitchell has secured a spot in the top half of the first round. He had a 38-inch vertical, as well, confirming the explosiveness he showed taking on receivers throughout the season and during Senior Bowl week. Mitchell moved smoothly in position work, as expected, but had a rough start catching the ball in drills. After dropping two passes and then cradling throws into his chest, he began adjusting to throws and finished strong in the gauntlet drill. Cornerbacks need to have short memories, so his ability to bounce back should be appreciated.
Sinnott came in a bit heavier (6-foot-3 7/8, 250 pounds) than his listed weight at Kansas State (245) but still posted explosive jumps (40-inch vertical, 10-foot-6 broad) and a solid 4.68-second 40-yard dash to confirm the athleticism he showed at Kansas State. He also led all tight ends with a 6.82-second three-cone drill. His on-field work in drills was excellent, too. Sinnott's knack for snaring throws on the move was on full display, as was his ability to make tight cuts around cones. Don't be shocked if he's picked in the early-to-middle second round.
Taylor-Demerson continued his climb up boards, running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and reaching 38 inches in the vertical at 197 pounds. That explosiveness and corner-like build (5-foot-10 3/8) come in handy when he moves downhill to attack receivers or takes on receivers in the slot, as he did during the past couple of seasons and at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl. While he slipped transitioning forward from his backpedal a couple of times in drills, "DTD" moved well and extended away from his frame to snare passes. He could earn starting-caliber grades from some teams.
Stock down
King could have used a strong combine showing to overcome an inconsistent junior season. Unfortunately, his 4.61 40 wasn’t what he needed and his jumps didn’t separate him from the pack (37-inch vertical, 10-foot-2 broad). King showed fair hands and adequate movement during drills, but it's tough for me to envision him going earlier than Day 3 of the draft.
Kinchens did not separate himself from other safeties with a 4.65-second 40, 35-inch vertical and 9-foot-2 broad jump. Also, his backward movement and transition during drills didn’t help his cause. Kinchens' ball skills looked good, though. He grabbed almost every throw adeptly with his hands after mistiming his jump on a high-point drill early on. The competition to be the top safety off the board is fierce, so any improvements he can muster at his pro day will be crucial.