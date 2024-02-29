NFL teams most likely to pick QB in Round 1 of 2024 NFL Draft

First-round pick: No. 3 overall





There is an argument to be made that Mac Jones has been put into an impossible situation to begin his Patriots career, with no real weapons at pass catcher and a defensive coordinator calling the offense in 2022. While it's a fair case to make, Jones’ regression and apparent lack of confidence on the field also contributed to his poor performance over the past two seasons. And so it's highly likely that the Patriots target a quarterback in April. There is a new head coach and general manager in the building, and along with owner Robert Kraft, the team's leadership is searching for more collaboration when it comes to decision-making. Will that collaboration lead to New England selecting the third quarterback off the board, taking a player the Pats have rated higher (say, at receiver), or trading down to gather additional assets to aid in the rebuilding process? With the Patriots also set to pick at 34th overall, I think no matter what they choose to do at No. 3, they will add a new quarterback early in the draft to compete for a starting spot.





Likely Fit: Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye