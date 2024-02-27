Broncos head coach Sean Payton: Decision on Russell Wilson's future coming 'within the next two weeks'

Broncos general manager George Paton noted that he hasn't "heard anything from any teams" regarding a potential trade of Wilson, which isn't a big surprise given the quarterback's contract.

With a salary cap crunch coming in the wake of the likely release of Wilson, the Broncos' most obvious path to quarterback stability is through the draft. The evaluation process ramps up this week at the combine.

"We want to see the entire landscape," Paton said. "We had to get through our draft meetings. We had to get through our free-agent meetings, and evaluate with what we have. We just want to get through this process. Sean needs to see all these quarterbacks. The coaches need to see all these quarterbacks until we make an informed decision."

Paton noted that it would be difficult to jump to the top of the draft to snag one of the top quarterbacks and all but ruled out a leap all the way to No. 1.

"You'd really have to love someone (to trade up)," he said. "To move up to (No.) 1, I don't think we have the draft capital to do that. We're open to anything, but that would be hard to move up to No. 1, realistically."

One name that has consistently been mocked to Denver sitting at No. 12 overall is Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Paton said the club plans to meet with the national champion quarterback on Tuesday.

"He's a good player, just like seven or eight of the other quarterbacks," Paton told reporters. "We're still working through the process. Obviously, he's a winner, he's won a lot, he has talent, so looking forward to spending time with him, I think tonight."