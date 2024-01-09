Broncos head coach Sean Payton: 'Final decision hasn't been made' on Russell Wilson

Despite the perception that the Wilson era is over, Payton was adamant Tuesday no firm decision has been made.

"Yeah, listen, otherwise it would have been like 'Hey, goodbye.' I said that I think to you guys way back when," he said. "We'll look at all the scenarios and try to do what's best for the Broncos. But communication will be important, and that final decision hasn't been made."

After Wilson's benching, it became public that the Broncos sought to restructure Wilson's contract during the club's Week 9 bye week.

On Tuesday, general manger George Paton confirmed the club did speak to Wilson's agent about the contract situation but said the Week 17 benching was independent of that discussion.

"During the bye week, I did reach out to Russ' agent in good faith and create an attempt to adjust his contract," Payton said. "We couldn't get a deal done, moved on with our season, didn't come up again. Fast forward [to] Week 17, Sean makes a change at the quarterback position. This was a football decision made by Sean, what he thought was in the best interest of the team. This was completely independent of any conversations I had with the agent. It was a football decision made by Sean. In regards to the negotiations, I'll just keep the negotiations private."

The Broncos went 1-1 with Jarrett Stidham as the starter to finish the season 8-9.