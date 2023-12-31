Examining factors that led to Broncos benching Russell Wilson and what's potentially next for QB

Unlikely? Definitely. But not impossible.

The Broncos theoretically could trade Wilson, who has a no-trade clause, and the two sides would have to work together for a solution. Either way, because of off-set language, a new team likely wouldn't pay more than the league minimum on a new contract for Wilson.

When the season ends, the Broncos will have a decision to make, one that has always been looming, but now takes on a whole new look after this week's events. Payton made a football decision to bench Wilson and start Jarrett Stidham this Sunday against the Chargers, a move that also includes an important financial component. After the season, Payton will have to make a similar one.

Do they cut Wilson or keep him?

If they cut him, it results in a $89 million cap charge, plus $39 million in guaranteed money for 2024, though they can split up the cap hit with a post-June 1 designation. If they keep him, it's a cap number of more than $90-million over two seasons, plus the $37 million due in 2025.

In other words, in the short term, it's similar to keep him or cut him. Regardless, the Wilson contract badly hamstrings Denver and its ability to build. If Stidham impresses today, everything gets easier. He could be the Broncos' QB, they could cut Wilson and go from there.

But there is so much else that went into the move this past week. A rundown: