Analyzing NFL's head coaching carousel as end of 2023 regular season looms

The Bears have won four of their last six games and are 6-5 since snapping a 14-game losing streak back in October, showing improvement across the board and building a case for coach Matt Eberflus to see a third season.

The defense, in particular, has got better with Eberflus taking over play-calling -- a role he'd be likely to retain in 2024, even with the hiring of a new defensive coordinator -- and an immediate boost from the deadline trade for pass rusher Montez Sweat.

It hasn't all been smooth. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned early in the season under mysterious circumstances. Running backs coach David Walker was fired. Quarterback Justin Fields' play has remained uneven, setting the stage for another major offseason decision by an organization that remains in line for the No. 1 pick, via general manager Ryan Poles' bold trade to send this past year's No. 1 pick to Carolina. But after a trying 2022, the Bears' roster has improved via an infusion of draft picks and cash, and the results have, too.

The Bears have a new team president, Kevin Warren, who was hired to work on the team's new stadium but also has a say in football matters. He wasn't on staff when Eberflus was hired two years ago, making him a wild card in the final evaluation process.