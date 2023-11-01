Bears fire running backs coach David Walker

Chicago Bears running backs coach David Walker was fired on Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced.
"As the head coach we are building a program and have standards to uphold to as a staff and an organization both on and off the field," Eberflus told reporters on Wednesday. "Those standards were not met. I'm not going to get into details other than to say he's no longer on staff."
Eberflus added that the decision to part ways with Walker had the support of general manager Ryan Pace, team president and CEO Kevin Warren and ownership.
Assistant QB/WRs coach Omar Young will take over Walker's role as running backs coach, per Eberflus.
Earlier this season, Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned from his position with the team in order to take care of his health and family.
The Bears (2-6) play at the New Orleans Saints (4-4) on Sunday.