Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns from position with team

"I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history. The McCaskey family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank president Kevin Warren, the coaches and players of which I value the relationships and camaraderie.