Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns from position with team

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams has resigned from his position with the team, the Chicago Bears announced on Wednesday.
"It is with great regret that I tender my resignation as the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears Football Club effective immediately," Williams said in a statement, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
"I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history. The McCaskey family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank president Kevin Warren, the coaches and players of which I value the relationships and camaraderie.
"I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again."
Williams, who joined the Bears as DC in 2022, missed last week’s game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after working the opener against the Green Bay Packers, and Eberflus declined to tell reporters earlier Wednesday if Williams remained employed by the team.
"I don't have any update right now," Eberflus said at the time.
Eberflus, a former defensive coordinator with Indianapolis, called plays against the Buccaneers and plans to do so "at this time" when the Bears (0-2) visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Eberflus said the Bears can get by without a defensive coordinator and doesn't see it becoming problematic because of the experience of his staff.
"I think with the experience that we have on defense, I don't think that's an issue," he said.
Williams has coached in the NFL since the 2001 season and previously was the Indianapolis Colts defensive backs coach from 2018-2021 before joining the Bears.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.