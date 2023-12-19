Around the NFL

Chargers president John Spanos after HC, GM firings: Ownership 'responsible for everything'

Published: Dec 19, 2023 at 09:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Los Angeles Chargers team president John Spanos, son of owner Dean Spanos, spoke for the first time since the club fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco last week, noting there will be "no limitations" on the hiring searches

"I think sometimes it's maybe the misses that help you grow the most -- that you can learn from the most," Spanos said on Monday, via ESPN. "And I think we always have to be pushing ourselves as an ownership to get better, to be better."

Spanos took over as Chargers EVP of Football Operations in 2013, with Telesco being his first hire. Over 11 seasons, the club has employed three head coaches, Mike McCoy, Anthony Lynn and Staley.

Each hire was a first-time head coach, which could lead Spanos to seek an experienced leader for his top-heavy team. The team president acknowledged experience could be a factor in their coaching search but added he's "not going to limit the search in any way."

Related Links

"I don't think it can be the end-all, but absolutely it will factor. That's an added bonus if someone does have previous head coach experience," Spanos said, via the Associated Press.

The Chargers haven't won an AFC West title since 2009, they've gone 2-3 in the postseason since 2013, and they haven't had a coach earn three consecutive winning seasons since Marty Shottenheimer (2004-2006).

"My opinion is everything starts with ownership. Ultimately, we're responsible for everything. What we've been doing has not been good enough," Spanos said.

Missed opportunities and embarrassing losses characterized Staley's tenure. Last year's playoff collapse will go down as one of the most epic in NFL history. Then came Thursday's 63-21 humiliation in Las Vegas.

Spanos said after last year's postseason debacle, he stuck with Staley, believing things still looked promising with Justin Herbert ascending.

"As disappointing as that (playoff) game was, I looked at the whole body of work and where we were. Despite the way it ended, the trajectory at that point was still going up," Spanos said. "So I didn't feel a change then was in the best interest of the team."

Fourteen games later, the organization will steer a new course.

With Herbert at the helm and other pieces under contract, the jobs in L.A. will be enticing, particularly for a veteran coach looking for another shot, despite the challenges ahead.

Related Content

news

Seahawks DB Julian Love 'must be living right' after game-sealing INT vs. Eagles 

Seahawks defensive back Julian Love helped Seattle seal a comeback win Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. "I saw the ball floating, and I must be living right, because I got my feet in, thankfully," Love said.
news

Jalen Hurts calls out Eagles for not being 'committed enough' after loss to Seahawks

After a 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback says the team needs to be more "committed" in order to halt their three-game losing streak.
news

Falcons to start QB Taylor Heinicke vs. Colts; Desmond Ridder benched for second time in 2023

The Atlanta Falcons are starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning. 
news

Seahawks QB Drew Lock on game-winning drive over Eagles: 'Amazing won't do it justice'

Having never held a lead and trailing the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-13, with 1:52 remaining, Seahawks QB Drew Lock ran a flawless two-minute drive, throwing on every snap of a 10-play march that went 92 yards for the game-winning score.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Seahawks' win over Eagles on Monday night

Seahawks QB Drew Lock connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 29-yard game-winning touchdown with 28 seconds to go as the Seahawks snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) expected to miss Week 16, potentially more time

Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a separated shoulder and potentially more time thereafter, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 
news

Week 15 Monday inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for Monday Night Football:  Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks
news

QB Drew Lock starting for Seahawks vs. Eagles despite Geno Smith (groin) being active

Geno Smith is active on Monday night, but Drew Lock will get the start for the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Jets' Robert Saleh on job security: 'Two types of coaches. Those who have been fired and those who are about to get fired.'

Although New York was eliminated from playoff contention in the wake of its worst loss of the season, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is still more concerned with winning his upcoming games than his job security.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (illness) to play Monday night vs. Seahawks

Jalen Hurts is expected to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Sean Payton downplays interaction with Russell Wilson during Lions game: We have a 'great relationship'

Broncos head coach Sean Payton on Monday downplayed his much-discussed sideline interaction with Russell Wilson during their loss to the Lions on Saturday.