Chargers president John Spanos after HC, GM firings: Ownership 'responsible for everything'

"I don't think it can be the end-all, but absolutely it will factor. That's an added bonus if someone does have previous head coach experience," Spanos said, via the Associated Press.

The Chargers haven't won an AFC West title since 2009, they've gone 2-3 in the postseason since 2013, and they haven't had a coach earn three consecutive winning seasons since Marty Shottenheimer (2004-2006).

"My opinion is everything starts with ownership. Ultimately, we're responsible for everything. What we've been doing has not been good enough," Spanos said.

Missed opportunities and embarrassing losses characterized Staley's tenure. Last year's playoff collapse will go down as one of the most epic in NFL history. Then came Thursday's 63-21 humiliation in Las Vegas.

Spanos said after last year's postseason debacle, he stuck with Staley, believing things still looked promising with Justin Herbert ascending.

"As disappointing as that (playoff) game was, I looked at the whole body of work and where we were. Despite the way it ended, the trajectory at that point was still going up," Spanos said. "So I didn't feel a change then was in the best interest of the team."

Fourteen games later, the organization will steer a new course.