2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Chargers on Thursday night

1) Aidan O'Connell, Raiders deliver first-half statement. Coming off one of the worst offensive performances of the season Sunday in a 3-0 loss at home to the Vikings, the Raiders didn't exactly inspire a lot of scoring confidence coming into Thursday night. But Aidan O'Connell broke out of his slump, and the team ended up with a franchise-record 63 points. Go figure. On the opening drive, O'Connell led Las Vegas to its first offensive touchdown in 20 possessions, ending up with four first-half TD passes. He misfired on a few balls early but settled in nicely, delivering two pretty deep-ball TDs to Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers, putting them up, 21-0, in the first quarter. O'Connell had time to throw, thanks to his offensive line, and receivers were seemingly open all night. By mid-second quarter, the Raiders surpassed last week's yardage total (203). It's easier to score when your opponent loses the first-half turnover battle 3-0 (4-0 if you count the fourth-down stop), but racking up 49 points in 34 minutes was a bolt out of the blue. Vegas had scored 46 combined in the previous three games. This was a good night for O'Connell.

2) Chargers turn in awful showing as spotlight turns to Brandon Staley. The season-ending finger injury to Justin Herbert was the latest devastating turn for the Chargers' season – and then Thursday happened. The 63 points allowed Thursday were a franchise-worst for the Chargers, whose season has now completely cratered. Almost right out of the gates, it was clear that the Raiders had some gas in the tank after a tough loss Sunday, but the Chargers appeared to be lifeless after taking a few early blows. The Raiders scored on their first three possessions, two of them set up by fumble recoveries. Staley had no answers, and neither did his players. The Chargers' defense, which had been good recently, was put in a tough spot early. The offense turned it over or punted every possession, and punt returner Derius Davis lost a fumble at the Chargers' 14-yard line. By that point, it felt like they had had enough, as the defense looked completely lost on a Brandon Bolden TD run. The Raiders tacked on three more TDs before the end of the half, then drove 75 yards on the opening drive of the third quarter, making it 49-zip on a trick-play TD. That can't be good for Staley, who has faced questions about his future in recent days. Asked after the game if he expected to be the head coach on Friday, he simply replied, "I don't know."