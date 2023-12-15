Rookie QB Aidan O'Connell propels Raiders to historic blowout over Chargers

The win set multiple records for both teams involved, including:

A Raiders franchise record for points in a game (63 points)

A Chargers franchise record for most points allowed in a game

The largest margin of victory in the Super Bowl era under a coach who did not start the year as head coach

A tie for the eighth-most points scored in a regular-season game

The most points scored by a team after being shut out the week before in the Super Bowl era

The largest halftime lead in Raiders history (42 points); also the largest halftime deficit in Chargers history

The most players to score a TD in a game in Raiders franchise history (eight)

The fourth time, and first since 1950, for a team to have eight-plus players score a touchdown in a game

It was also by far O'Connell's best performance since taking over the starting gig in Week 9, with his breakout night including four touchdown passes in the first two quarters, the most by any player in a first half this year and equaling his TD output from his previous seven appearances.

He finished the evening 20-of-34 passing for 248 yards with the four TDs and zero interceptions. After a disappointing outing in last week's 3-0 loss to Minnesota, Pierce said he was impressed with the resilience that was on display from his QB to get back on track.

"Aidan is a rookie, when I was a rookie and I played I made mistakes and I had ugly games. And it's hard to play the position he plays, he gonna have rough days, and he had a rough day in the office last week," Pierce said. "But you know what he did on Monday? His ass was the first one in the building. You know what he did yesterday? He was the last one out of the building. He didn't leave, he stayed here all day until he got it right. Same thing today, didn't leave the building all day until he got it right.

"He has a great opportunity, no different than me, and he's taking advantage of it, and tonight, he's on the winning side."

Pierce also commended his team for their effort in snapping each other out of a "funk" after the Vikings loss, adding that being able to come back with this type of historic win only increases their confidence going into the final three games of the season, starting with next week's matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champ Kansas City Chiefs.