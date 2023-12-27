Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett named starter over Sam Howell for Week 17

Jacoby Brissett will be the starting quarterback when the Washington Commanders face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, head coach Ron Rivera announced on Wednesday.

Sam Howell, who was benched in favor of Brissett in last Sunday's loss to the Jets, had started the first 15 games of 2023.

Brissett has started 48 games -- 79 total appearances -- in his eight-year career, and has an 18-30 record. Brissett has gone 18 of 23 passing for 224 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season, including almost leading a comeback against the Jets on Sunday.