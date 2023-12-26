2024 NFL Draft order: Shake-up in top five; Vikings, Bengals biggest climbers

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS





Panthers' record: 2-13 (.520 strength of schedule)

Panthers' Week 17 opponent: at Jaguars

Bears' biggest needs: IOL, WR, TE, Edge, QB





In the first half against the Cardinals, Cole Kmet showed what a major receiving threat he's become, hauling in four catches for 107 yards before exiting with a knee injury. Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis, who both had one catch in Kmet's stead, have not made significant impacts this season and are set to become free agents. Even if Kmet's injury is not serious, the Bears need to find a second option at the position in the middle of the draft.





See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.