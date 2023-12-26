Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2023 NFL season

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
AFC
CLINCHED:
Baltimore Ravens (12-3) – playoff berth
Miami Dolphins (11-4) – playoff berth
BALTIMORE RAVENS (12-3) vs. Miami (11-4); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:
- BAL win or tie OR
- CLE loss or tie
Baltimore clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage with:
- BAL win
BUFFALO BILLS (9-6) vs. New England (4-11); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:
- BUF win + PIT loss or tie + CIN loss or tie OR
- BUF win + PIT loss or tie + JAX loss or tie OR
- BUF win + PIT loss or tie + HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie OR
- BUF win + CIN loss or tie + JAX loss or tie OR
- BUF win + CIN loss or tie + HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie OR
- BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + JAX loss OR
- BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + HOU loss or tie OR
- BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + IND loss or tie OR
- BUF tie + PIT loss + JAX loss + HOU loss or tie OR
- BUF tie + PIT loss + JAX loss + IND loss or tie OR
- BUF tie + PIT loss + HOU loss + IND loss OR
- BUF tie + CIN loss + JAX loss + HOU loss or tie OR
- BUF tie + CIN loss + JAX loss + IND loss or tie OR
- BUF tie + CIN loss + HOU loss + IND loss
CLEVELAND BROWNS (10-5) vs. New York Jets (6-9); Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:
- CLE win or tie OR
- PIT loss or tie OR
- BUF loss OR
- JAX loss or tie OR
- HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (8-7) vs. Carolina (2-13); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Jacksonville clinches playoff berth and AFC South division title with:
- JAX win + IND loss + HOU loss
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (9-6) vs. Cincinnati (8-7); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Kansas City clinches playoff berth and AFC West division title with:
- KC win or tie OR
- LV loss or tie + DEN loss or tie
MIAMI DOLPHINS (11-4) at Baltimore (12-3); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Miami clinches AFC East division title with:
- MIA win or tie OR
- BUF loss or tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
Detroit Lions (11-4) – NFC North division title
San Francisco 49ers (11-4) – NFC West division title
Dallas Cowboys (10-5) – playoff berth
Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) -- playoff berth
LOS ANGELES RAMS (8-7) at New York Giants (5-10); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
L.A. Rams clinch playoff berth with:
- LAR win + SEA loss OR
- LAR win + GB-MIN tie
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (11-4) vs. Arizona (3-12); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Philadelphia clinches NFC East Division title with:
- PHI win + DAL loss or tie OR
- PHI tie + DAL loss
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (11-4) at Washington (4-11); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
San Francisco clinches NFC's No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage with:
- SF win + DET loss + PHI loss
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-7) vs. Pittsburgh (8-7); Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
Seattle clinches playoff berth with:
- SEA win + GB-MIN tie
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-7) vs. New Orleans (7-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth and NFC South division title with:
- TB win OR
- TB tie + ATL loss