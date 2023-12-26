Around the NFL

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2023 NFL season

Published: Dec 26, 2023
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.

AFC

CLINCHED:

            Baltimore Ravens (12-3) – playoff berth

            Miami Dolphins (11-4) – playoff berth

BALTIMORE RAVENS (12-3) vs. Miami (11-4); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:

  1. BAL win or tie OR
  2. CLE loss or tie

Baltimore clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

  1. BAL win

BUFFALO BILLS (9-6) vs. New England (4-11); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

  1. BUF win + PIT loss or tie + CIN loss or tie OR
  2. BUF win + PIT loss or tie + JAX loss or tie OR
  3. BUF win + PIT loss or tie + HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie OR
  4. BUF win + CIN loss or tie + JAX loss or tie OR
  5. BUF win + CIN loss or tie + HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie OR
  6. BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + JAX loss OR
  7. BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + HOU loss or tie OR
  8. BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + IND loss or tie OR
  9. BUF tie + PIT loss + JAX loss + HOU loss or tie OR
  10. BUF tie + PIT loss + JAX loss + IND loss or tie OR
  11. BUF tie + PIT loss + HOU loss + IND loss OR
  12. BUF tie + CIN loss + JAX loss + HOU loss or tie OR
  13. BUF tie + CIN loss + JAX loss + IND loss or tie OR
  14. BUF tie + CIN loss + HOU loss + IND loss

CLEVELAND BROWNS (10-5) vs. New York Jets (6-9); Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:

  1. CLE win or tie OR
  2. PIT loss or tie OR
  3. BUF loss OR
  4. JAX loss or tie OR
  5. HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (8-7) vs. Carolina (2-13); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jacksonville clinches playoff berth and AFC South division title with:

  1. JAX win + IND loss + HOU loss

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (9-6) vs. Cincinnati (8-7); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Kansas City clinches playoff berth and AFC West division title with:

  1. KC win or tie OR
  2. LV loss or tie + DEN loss or tie

MIAMI DOLPHINS (11-4) at Baltimore (12-3); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Miami clinches AFC East division title with:

  1. MIA win or tie OR
  2. BUF loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

             Detroit Lions (11-4) – NFC North division title     

            San Francisco 49ers (11-4) – NFC West division title

             Dallas Cowboys (10-5) – playoff berth

             Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) -- playoff berth

LOS ANGELES RAMS (8-7) at New York Giants (5-10); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

L.A. Rams clinch playoff berth with:

  1. LAR win + SEA loss OR
  2. LAR win + GB-MIN tie

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (11-4) vs. Arizona (3-12); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Philadelphia clinches NFC East Division title with:

  1. PHI win + DAL loss or tie OR
  2. PHI tie + DAL loss

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (11-4) at Washington (4-11); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

San Francisco clinches NFC's No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

  1. SF win + DET loss + PHI loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-7) vs. Pittsburgh (8-7); Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Seattle clinches playoff berth with:

  1. SEA win + GB-MIN tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-7) vs. New Orleans (7-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth and NFC South division title with:

  1. TB win OR
  2. TB tie + ATL loss

