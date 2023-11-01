Around the NFL

Jets checked availability of WRs Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Tee Higgins before trade deadline

Published: Nov 01, 2023 at 03:45 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The trade deadline featured a flurry of notable activity Tuesday, but what didn't end up coming to fruition is arguably even more intriguing.

The New York Jets worked the phones in the lead-up to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline in search of a major addition at wide receiver. New York checked on the availability of three notable names: Raiders receiver Davante Adams, Buccaneers pass-catcher Mike Evans and Bengals wideout Tee Higgins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on The Insiders.

The Jets were rebuffed on all three, and talks never progressed beyond an exploratory stage, per Rapoport.

It's not uncommon for teams to check with other clubs regarding game-changing talents in the hours before the trade deadline, but it is interesting to hear the Jets were frantically attempting to swing a major deal for a big-time talent to line up opposite Garrett Wilson. The Jets have scratched and clawed their way to a 4-3 record despite losing Aaron Rodgers, and apparently, they believe they have a good enough team to warrant making a splash by adding another weapon.

Related Links

The players they targeted all made sense. Adams is having a rough go in Las Vegas this season (which at least partially led to the late-night firings of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, among others) with no path to prosperity in sight, while Evans is playing out the last year of his deal with a Buccaneers team that is struggling to move the ball unless they feed him with an excessive amount of targets. Higgins, meanwhile, is also in a contract year with a team that likely won't have enough cap space to keep him after 2023.

The Jets didn't land any of the three and will proceed with a receiving group headlined by Wilson and Allen Lazard. On paper, it's easier to see why they felt the urge to explore another option: Randall Cobb isn't getting any younger, and Xavier Gipson lacks experience. But this is also a Jets team that felt comfortable enough to part ways with Mecole Hardman recently, underscoring the need as one that is less than desperate but would welcome an upgrade.

Instead, Zach Wilson will continue his journey as replacement starter with the same group he's played with since Week 1, while Raiders fans will wonder whether Las Vegas' refusal to move Adams (amid a deteriorating 2023 season) played a part in their Wednesday morning house-cleaning.

Related Content

news

Week 9 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says final 10 games of season 'very important' for Jordan Love

The first year of the Jordan Love era has seen its fair share of struggles -- from both the QB and the Packers as a whole. GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Wednesday that the next 10 games are "very important" for the young signal-caller.
news

Bears fire running backs coach David Walker

Chicago Bears running backs coach David Walker was fired on Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts highlight Players of the Week

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow take home top honors for Week 8 showings. 
news

Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke to start vs. Vikings, Desmond Ridder to serve as backup

The Atlanta Falcons are starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Arthur Smith announced. Desmond Ridder will serve as his backup.
news

Raiders bench QB Jimmy Garoppolo, will start rookie Aidan O'Connell moving forward

Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and starting rookie Aidan O'Connell  moving forward, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Joe Douglas on Jets standing pat at trade deadline: 'It takes two to tango'

Jets GM Joe Douglas discusses the state of New York's roster following Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
news

Kevin O'Connell hopes Kirk Cousins will return to Vikings in 2024: He 'knows how I feel about him'

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is due to become a free agent in the offseason. With the QB's season over early after sustaining a torn Achilles, head coach Kevin O'Connell has made it clear he would prefer Cousins get healthy and return to Minnesota in 2024.
news

Raiders fire head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager David Ziegler

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, the team announced on Tuesday night. The Raiders later named Antonio Pierce as interim head coach and Champ Kelly as interim general manager.
news

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on trading WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins: It 'worked out well for both parties'

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt says the team's trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins "worked out well for both parties."