Jets checked availability of WRs Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Tee Higgins before trade deadline

The players they targeted all made sense. Adams is having a rough go in Las Vegas this season (which at least partially led to the late-night firings of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, among others) with no path to prosperity in sight, while Evans is playing out the last year of his deal with a Buccaneers team that is struggling to move the ball unless they feed him with an excessive amount of targets. Higgins, meanwhile, is also in a contract year with a team that likely won't have enough cap space to keep him after 2023.

The Jets didn't land any of the three and will proceed with a receiving group headlined by Wilson and Allen Lazard. On paper, it's easier to see why they felt the urge to explore another option: Randall Cobb isn't getting any younger, and Xavier Gipson lacks experience. But this is also a Jets team that felt comfortable enough to part ways with Mecole Hardman recently, underscoring the need as one that is less than desperate but would welcome an upgrade.