NFL trade deadline 2023: Grading deals for Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Joshua Dobbs and more

The 2023 NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday with a modicum of action.
Six trades went down on deadline day. The Washington Commanders became big movers, shipping Montez Sweat to Chicago and Chase Young to San Francisco. With few clubs out of the playoff race, we didn't see a ton of sellers. Clubs like Denver, Carolina and New England all stood pat.
From the start of October through the Halloween deadline, we saw 14 trades go down. Below is one man's opinion of how the swaps graded out:
49ers add defensive star power
- DE Chase Young
The 49ers didn't let their previous acquisition of Randy Gregory (see below) stop them from making a big splash on deadline day. They've struggled to generate pressure during their three-game losing skid, rendering the back end of the defense vulnerable. After watching the rival Seahawks take the top spot in the NFC West, then add Leonard Williams on Monday, San Francisco countered in the divisional arms race by snagging Young to pair with DPOY Nick Bosa.
Young's injury history (he's played in double-digit games just once, in 2020, when he won Defensive Rookie of the Year) and status as a pending free agent might have lowered the cost for San Francisco. But when healthy this season, the former No. 2 overall pick has been sensational. Young ranks fifth in the NFL with 40 QB pressures this season despite missing one game. He sits right behind his new teammate, Bosa (41). The tandem should make life miserable on offensive lines if both remain on the field.
Given the big contracts the Niners handed out to Bosa and Javon Hargrave this year, the Young trade feels like a rental for a club all-in on 2023. San Francisco could have factored a future compensatory pick into the math behind giving up a third-rounder (which itself was a compensatory pick given to the Niners because Ran Carthon was hired as Titans GM) for a few months of Young. Who knows? With a QB on a rookie contract, perhaps the San Francisco front office can make the math work to keep Young beyond 2023.
For a 49ers club that has been stubbing its toe lately, a move felt necessary. They made a big one on Tuesday. The future can sort itself out later.
- 2024 third-round pick
It was logical the Commanders would part with Young or Montez Sweat, but trading both felt like a surprise. Young's production this season indicated he was fully back to being the disruptor we saw early in his career. Getting less for the former Defensive Rookie of the Year than they did for Sweat earlier in the day suggests perhaps they didn't view Young as a long-term option. Now both are out the door for two Day 2 draft picks. It would have cost Washington the franchise tag in 2024 or a significant long-term contract to keep Young, but edge rushers of his caliber don't grow on trees. This pair of moves leaves Washington thin at a premier position.
While I like the Sweat trade (more on that later), jettisoning Young for what could be a late third-rounder is less provocative. One thing seems clear as we exit the trade window: The Commanders are a team in transition, planning for the future. Washington made its first big moves of the Josh Harris era. They likely won't be the last in the coming months.
Bears beef up pass rush
- DE Montez Sweat
Ranking dead last in the NFL in sacks (10) and pressure percentage (28.9) entering Week 9, the Bears desperately needed pass-rush aid. Sweat, with 35.5 sacks in 67 career games with Washington, immediately brings credibility to the unit. The 27-year-old has at least 5.0 sacks in each of his five seasons in D.C. Sweat is currently tied for eighth in the NFL with 6.5 sacks in 2023. From an on-field perspective, Sweat is precisely what Matt Eberflus' defense needs. He's a top-20 edge rusher with a motor who can finish at the quarterback, something the Bears have lacked since Khalil Mack's heyday.
The cost, however, is significant. Sweat is a pending free agent in line for a big-money contract. I have to believe GM Ryan Poles, who has loads of cap space at his disposal, plans to pay Sweat. Otherwise, it's a completely head-scratching move, given Chicago's 2-6 record. Using the franchise tag to keep him around in 2024 would be a Band-Aid approach. Even if the Bears locked down Sweat for the long-term in the coming weeks or months, giving up a high pick (currently No. 35 overall) is a steep price for a player they could have chased in free agency, barring someone else trading for and extending him first.
A year ago at the deadline, Poles attempted to fill a glaring hole by trading a second-round pick for receiver Chase Claypool. That move fell flat, but it apparently didn't make the GM shy about doing something similar in 2023. The comparisons are natural, but the situations are not analogous. Claypool was struggling in Pittsburgh when he was acquired; Sweat has proven to be a reliable player throughout his career. While I still don't like giving up a potential top-40 pick, the hope in Chicago is that things turn out much differently this time around. The 49ers getting Chase Young from Washington for a lesser pick, however, makes the optics of the Sweat trade harder to digest.
- 2024 second-round pick
Again, it was a bit surprising that Washington chose to deal both Young and Sweat, even if the Commanders already have a boatload of cash invested up front for Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. The moves definitely hinder their chances of burrowing back into the playoff race. But they do boost the draft coffers and free up future flexibility to bolster other areas of need -- like the offensive line. In terms of Sweat specifically, a high second-round pick is excellent compensation for a player who apparently didn't fit the long-term plans. This is the type of transaction forward-thinking clubs should make at the deadline.
Vikings find a new QB
- QB Joshua Dobbs
- 2024 seventh-round pick
In the wake of Kirk Cousins’ season-ending injury, the 4-4 Vikings were staring at the prospect of starting rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall for the duration of the season. Instead, they obtained Dobbs, a reliable veteran who is handy at stepping in on short notice.
While Dobbs lacks upside, he is capable of running Kevin O’Connell’s offense. In eight starts for Arizona this season, the 28-year-old completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,569 yards, eight TDs and five INTs, and for the most part, he was able to avoid sacks. Even if he doesn’t start off the bat, Dobbs’ ability to pick up offenses is a boon for Minnesota, which currently holds the seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture. He should help keep the Vikings afloat, particularly once Justin Jefferson returns.
- 2024 sixth-round pick
Before the season, the Cardinals shipped a fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Dobbs and a seventh-rounder. They got eight games out of the quarterback before sending him to Minnesota for a sixth-round pick. Not terrible maneuvering for general manager Monti Ossenfort. With Kyler Murray slated to return in the coming weeks, Dobbs would have been rendered superfluous to the rebuilding Cardinals. Clayton Tune will likely start until Murray is ready, giving the Cards a chance to see what they have in the rookie. For a 1-7 Arizona team building for the future, it made sense to flip Dobbs at the deadline, even if the haul was minimal.
Seahawks acquire veteran D-lineman
- DL Leonard Williams
We mentioned last week that the Seahawks should strike before the deadline, with the NFC West in their sights. Since then, they signed Frank Clark and leapfrogged the 49ers for the lead in division. This week, they further bolstered a surging defense by acquiring Williams, who gives the team versatility up front. The former Pro Bowler joins a D-line that includes big-money offseason acquisition Dre'Mont Jones and Jarran Reed. Combined with rising young edge rushers Boye Mafe and Derick Hall, this is a formidable group for Pete Carroll to deploy. Williams has generated 22 pressures this season (with six coming against the Jets in Week 8), per Pro Football Focus, and 1.5 sacks.
The loss of Uchenna Nwosu for the season necessitated moves from GM John Schneider. Adding Williams and Clark could provide pop for Seattle down the stretch. This trade makes sense for an all-in team.
The only reason I dinged the grade slightly was the cost. A second-round pick is nothing to sneeze at for a player on an expiring contract. If Schneider plans to re-sign Williams long-term, that could change the calculus slightly. A down-the-road compensatory pick possibility could have figured into the GM's math here, as well. If Williams is only in Seattle for the balance of the season and a playoff run, it's a steep price.
- 2024 second-round pick
- 2025 fifth-round pick
It's smart business for the 2-6 Giants to ship out a high-priced pending free agent (who is likely not in the long-term plans) in order to stockpile draft picks. It's even savvier to pay down Williams' contract to upgrade the draft pick. Big Blue was on the hook for the balance of Williams' deal if he stuck with the team anyway, so it makes sense for the Giants to take on that sunk cost if it means grabbing a second-round draft pick in 2024.
The Giants paid Dexter Lawrence this offseason as the rock of their future defensive line and have A'Shawn Robinson in the fold to help cover for the loss of Williams for the balance of 2023. The trade can clearly be read as a white-flag move from the Giants, but it was evident they weren't heading anywhere this season, regardless. New York is not as far along in its rebuild as last year's postseason run might have suggested. Adding additional assets for the future was the right play for GM Joe Schoen. The Giants have a lot of holes to fill in the offseason, and that second-round selection could prove critical.
Eagles trade for All-Pro safety
- S Kevin Byard
Other GMs stand pat. Howie Roseman continues to maneuver to better his club. Philly had a clear need in the secondary, which has been battered by injury. The Eagles imported a two-time All-Pro who fits perfectly into their scheme and could be a difference-maker down the stretch.
Byard wasn't lights-out this year with Tennessee, but through his career, he has shown ballhawk ability, generating 27 career INTs, and he's a stellar tackler on the second level. Philly had been missing a do-it-all safety since C.J. Gardner-Johnson left in the offseason. Byard's ability to play deep, in the box and even in the slot offers versatility. For a Philly team in go-for-broke mode, giving up a couple of Day 3 picks and a backup safety in exchange for a chance to hit a home run is a good value.
Byard's stats with Eagles (one game): seven tackles.
- S Terrell Edmunds
- 2024 fifth-round pick
- 2024 sixth-round pick
With the Titans facing an uphill climb to get into postseason contention, it made sense for GM Ran Carthon to secure some compensation for a veteran who was likely not part of future plans. Byard was a team leader and former Pro Bowler, but even taking into account Tennessee's post-trade Week 8 victory, there is still a significant hole to dig out of. Carthon did well to get two picks and a former first-rounder on a low-cost contract back for a 30-year-old who likely would have been a cut candidate in the offseason. Before the trade, Tennessee had just six total draft picks in 2024, three before the seventh round. Carthon desperately needed to add to the ledger. Unlike most trades we saw before deadline week, at least he's getting his draft picks in 2024, not 2025, even if they're Day 3 selections.
Edmunds' stats with Titans (one game): two tackles.
Bills buoy secondary
- CB Rasul Douglas
- 2024 fifth-round draft pick
Douglas is an excellent fit in the Bills zone scheme. After bouncing around the league a bit, the veteran corner has played stellar ball in Green Bay the past three seasons, generating 10 interceptions, including two pick-sixes, with 32 passes defensed in 36 games for the Packers. His ability to play in the slot or out wide should help stabilize Buffalo's secondary, which was thrown off-kilter following Tre'Davious White's season-ending injury.
Former first-round pick Kaiir Elam struggled when thrown into action in two games this season, and it became clear the coaching staff didn't seem to trust the young corner to not get picked on. He played zero defensive snaps in Week 7 and was inactive in Week 8. With that backdrop, it was a heady move for Buffalo to add a veteran presence like Douglas to the mix, next to Dane Jackson and Christian Benford. Moving from a Day 2 pick to a Day 3 pick, however, makes this more than a free play.
- 2024 third-round pick
With the season heading south, Green Bay recouped what it could for a 29-year-old corner who was a good find by the organization two years ago. Losing Douglas will hurt in the short term, but this was a longer-term move. The Packers are in a different spot now than when they swiped Douglas, and moving from the fifth round to the third round is a decent gain, compared to what we normally see with pick swaps (we'll call it a pick swap-plus). It makes sense for Green Bay to get a closer look at its younger players. Hopefully, down the road, former first-round pick Eric Stokes will return from IR and slide into a role.
Lions reinforce WR corps
The Lions took a flier on a Detroit native who generated 839 yards a year ago on 61 receptions with three TDs. Peoples-Jones is a 6-foot-2 target who possesses field-stretching ability. With Marvin Jones Jr. stepping away from the team and former first-rounder Jameson Williams struggling to produce consistently since returning from suspension, adding a player with DPJ's skill set makes sense for Detroit. The Lions haven't had consistent production from their No. 3 WRs, relying heavily on Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds.
Given the Day 3 draft pick doesn't come until 2025, it's a very low-cost move -- with the upside of DPJ potentially recapturing his 2022 form.
- 2025 sixth-round pick
The Browns drafted Peoples-Jones in the sixth round in 2020, so in a sense, they're just replacing that pick ... five years later. In the final year of his contract, it was clear DPJ wasn't in the long-term plans. He generated just eight catches for 97 yards through seven games this season. With Elijah Moore in town and Amari Cooper the clear No. 1, DPJ was apparently squeezed out. Shipping the wideout up north could free up reps for 2023 third-round rookie Cedric Tillman and 2022 third-rounder David Bell.
Jaguars upgrade O-line
The Jags sought to bolster the interior offensive line, a spot of weakness through eight weeks. They did so by swiping Cleveland from Minnesota for a Day 3 pick. When healthy, Cleveland is a plus run blocker, and he’s improved his pass protection this season, allowing just one sack and three QB hits in six games, per PFF. His ability to play both left and right guard could come in handy, and he played tackle in college.
Walker Little has dealt with injuries this season, so adding Cleveland to the mix makes a lot of sense for the AFC South leaders. No club can have enough capable offensive linemen, but that's particularly true of those with designs on competing deep into January. Given the low cost, it was a no-brainer for Jacksonville.
- 2024 sixth-round pick
Cleveland became superfluous in Minnesota after the signing of veteran Dalton Risner, a better pass protector at this stage. With Cleveland set to hit free agency in the offseason, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah likely figured getting something in return was better than nothing. Still, a sixth-round pick isn’t much for an offensive lineman with starting experience. The Vikes did, however, help make up for the sixth-round pick they sent to Arizona as part of the Joshua Dobbs trade.
Falcons add DL after Grady Jarrett injury
- DL Kentavius Street
- 2025 seventh-round pick
Grady Jarrett's season-ending ACL injury necessitated adding to the defensive line. No single player on the roster was going to replace the two-time Pro Bowler's production or reps, with LaCale London and Ta'Quon Graham being the best options before Monday's trade. Street has bounced around since being drafted in the fourth round by San Francisco in 2018. He spent four seasons with the Niners, one in New Orleans and played in eight games in Philly this season. It's a cheap dice roll for an Atlanta club that needed a body to plug into the rotation. Street has 6.5 career sacks, including 3.5 last season with the Saints.
- 2024 sixth-round pick
Getting a draft pick a year early (and moving up a round) for a player buried on a deep defensive line with an expiring contract sounds like a fine deal for Howie Roseman. Street had played just 10 snaps per game over eight contests this season and was clearly expendable. The move helps Philly make up for the 2024 sixth-rounder sent to Tennessee as part of the Kevin Byard deal.
Chiefs deal for familiar WR
- WR Mecole Hardman
- 2025 seventh-round pick
Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney have struggled to make strides in Year 2 with the Chiefs. Rookie Rashee Rice has shown promise, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling has flashes, but Patrick Mahomes needs more non-Travis Kelce options to target. Importing a player familiar with the offense and QB makes sense, especially given the low cost. Hardman never lived up to his second-round status in four seasons with the Chiefs before signing with the Jets in the offseason. But he gives Andy Reid another gadget player to utilize. For Hardman, going back to K.C. offers the best chance for him to redeem a season spent mainly on the sidelines.
Hardman’s stats with Chiefs (two games): three catches, 19 yards; muffed punt.
- 2025 sixth-round draft pick
I'm not going to reward a team just because it "got something" for a player it wasn't using. A Day 3 pick-swap two drafts down the line is about as little as possible in terms of compensation. Jettisoning Hardman after giving him a one-year, $4 million contract in the offseason suggests either a misevaluation or disconnect between the front office and coaching staff. In five games with the Jets, the 25-year-old saw the field for 30 snaps (28 on offense, two on special teams) and recorded one catch for 6 yards. The Jets have a lack of receiving weapons outside of Garrett Wilson. They couldn't find a use for Hardman at all?
Falcons acquire SB-winning WR
- WR Van Jefferson
- 2025 seventh-round draft pick
Even before Drake London suffered a groin injury that forced him from Sunday's loss in Tennessee, I liked Atlanta taking a flier on Jefferson. While the 27-year-old struggled this season in L.A., and his late drop in Week 8 was brutal, his profile fits with the Atlanta offense, and he can be a good complement to London and Kyle Pitts. Alongside Mack Hollins, Jefferson provides depth; he can stretch the field and work the middle. If London's injury lingers, Jefferson could find a bigger role moving forward, which makes the marginal cost worth the add for a player who generated 802 yards in 2021.
Jefferson’s stats with Falcons (three games): four catches, 29 yards.
- 2025 sixth-round draft pick
As with the Jets, I'm not going to praise L.A. for getting a pittance back for a former second-round pick. Yes, Jefferson had several poor outings early in the year and was quickly passed on the depth chart by emerging stud Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell. Even Ben Skowronek started getting more reps before the trade. A free agent after the season, Jefferson was unlikely to be brought back, but the 2025 late-round swap is such little compensation, I'm not going to give the Rams a higher grade.
Bears send Claypool to Dolphins
- WR Chase Claypool
- 2025 seventh-round draft pick
The Dolphins added a receiver with field-stretching speed, plus 13 receiving TDs and two previous 800-yard seasons on his resume, essentially for free. Claypool hasn't been that player over the past two years, but if Miami's receiving corps faces injuries, his skill set could come in handy. No one will expect Claypool to push Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle for reps, but he's a big-bodied receiver (6-foot-4, 238 pounds) in a group lacking size. There are obvious concerns after the 25-year-old's disastrous stint in Chicago, but he could find new life in South Beach. For GM Chris Grier, this is a no-lose move.
Claypool's stats with Dolphins (two games): one catch, 15 yards.
- 2025 sixth-round draft pick
If you want to play the "he was worth less than a 2025 pick swap" card, that's fine. But I won't give the Bears a free pass for the entire ordeal. GM Ryan Pace gave up the club's 2023 second-round pick, which wound up being No. 32 overall, for a player who participated in 10 games. No matter how you slice it, that's ugly arithmetic. At the time, Claypool was viewed as a needed big body for Justin Fields in a weak WR corps. But it seemed to be an ill fit from the start, and motivation appeared to become an issue. Everyone deserves blame here, from the player to the front office to the coaching staff. Valuing a player as being worth a second-round pick and then shedding him for a 2025 pick-swap less than a year later is as bad as it gets.
Broncos ship Gregory to The Bay
- LB Randy Gregory
- 2024 seventh-round draft pick
Gregory never lived up to the big contract he signed in Denver last year, generating three sacks, 12 tackles and two forced fumbles in 10 games. The edge rusher was set to be cut before the 49ers swooped in and nabbed him. On paper, Gregory offers a veteran rotational presence alongside Clelin Ferrell and Drake Jackson opposite Nick Bosa. We have yet to see the move pay off for the 49ers, whose defense has been ripped apart since Gregory joined the rotation. Still, the methodology makes sense, given the low draft cost and minimum salary for the rest of the season. The deadline-day trade for Chase Young likely means Gregory will be a rotational player for the stretch run, barring injury.
Gregory’s stats with 49ers (three games): one sack, four tackles.
- 2024 sixth-round draft pick
At least the Broncos are getting their pick swap in 2024! The writing was on the wall for Gregory in Denver, as younger players Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper clearly passed him on the depth chart. The trade doesn't look great for GM George Paton, who gave Gregory a five-year, $70 million deal last year. But with Sean Payton coming to town since then, we can chalk it up to an organization shedding itself of mistakes and rolling with younger players, which is smart in the long run. With no guaranteed money left beyond this year, Gregory was a likely cut candidate in the offseason.
CB Jackson returns to New England
- CB J.C. Jackson
- 2025 seventh-round draft pick
The Patriots' defensive backfield was riddled with injuries, necessitating Jackson's return to Foxborough. The hope when New England made the move was that heading back to Bill Belichick's defense would rejuvenate the former Mr. INT after his forgettable stint in L.A. Given the minimal cost, the trade made sense for New England. The corner continued his roller coaster season, making a few plays but also giving up big ones. In four games in New England, he's allowing a 105.0 passer rating with three TDs given up, per PFF.
Jackson's stats with the Patriots this season (four games): 13 tackles, three passes defensed.
- 2025 sixth-round draft pick
The Chargers took a big swing and missed with Jackson, signing him to a huge deal last year, then eating most of his contract just to send him back to the East Coast. The corner seemed to be a poor fit in Brandon Staley's scheme from the start, getting torched in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury. Things went from bad to worse in 2023; he lasted just two games before being inactive, wallowing on the bench, and then being traded. Cutting bait made sense for L.A., but it doesn't net the Chargers a passing grade for the entire situation.