Niners lead way in comp picks for diverse rewards policy

Published: Jan 25, 2023 at 06:17 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

Since the NFL implemented its diverse rewards policy in 2020, the San Francisco 49ers have been front-runners.

The Niners were awarded five compensation draft picks in the third round for developing Martin Mayhew, Robert Saleh and Mike McDaniel. They'll receive two more for Ran Carthon and another if DeMeco Ryans becomes a head coach this offseason.

Five other teams have been awarded a total of 10 compensation picks.

The policy enacted in 2020 states: "Clubs that develop a diverse employee who is hired in the position of Primary Football Executive or Head Coach at another club, will receive a draft choice compensation in the form of a compensatory draft pick in the third round in each of the next two drafts. If a club has two employees hired for either a head coach or GM position, then that club will receive third-round compensatory pick in the next three drafts."

Mayhew, a former NFL cornerback, was San Francisco's vice president of player personnel before Washington hired him to be general manager in 2021.

Saleh was the defensive coordinator for the 49ers before becoming head coach for the New York Jets in 2021.

McDaniel was the team's offensive coordinator until the Miami Dolphins hired him last year to be the head coach.

Carthon, also a former player, was director of player personnel before the Tennessee Titans hired him to be their GM last week.

"Our overriding goal is to ensure that there is development, which allows advancement of diverse talent," league executive Jonathan Beane told The Associated Press.

"That is exactly what this rewards policy does. It really rewards a club and an organization and leaders for developing great talent who happen to be diverse and then get the opportunity to become a general manager or a head coach at another club."

Developing these candidates allowed the 49ers to accumulate extra draft picks. The team traded a 2023 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick and 2024 fifth-round pick to Carolina in October for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

"We're fortunate that some different avenues, minority coaches that brought us some picks. I think that empowers you to do something like this because you have a couple of comp threes, and you'll get more in the future with things of that nature," Niners GM John Lynch said.

The Browns (Kwesi Adofo Mensah), Saints (Terry Fontenot), Rams (Brad Holmes), Chiefs (Ryan Poles) and Eagles (Andrew Barry) have also received two, third-round picks for developing minority candidates.

The 49ers, Eagles and Chiefs are in the conference championship games on Sunday.

"From what I'm seeing, this is the way that they operate as an organization," Beane, the NFL's senior vice president, chief diversity and inclusion officer, said about the 49ers.

"Diversity is something that's very important to them. They have a lot of diversity in coaching, football ops and also business operations. They see that as a definite strength for the organization and it shows in the performance on the field."

Ryans, a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker in 10 seasons with Houston and Philadelphia, is a hot candidate after guiding the league's top-ranked defense. He appreciates San Francisco's philosophy on developing coaches and front-office executives.

"It's just an outstanding organization from top down, just how things here are done, first class," Ryans said. "John and (head coach) Kyle (Shanahan) have done an outstanding job of just bringing in the right people. And when you have everybody that comes here, everybody's opinion matters. Everybody feels like they're a part of what we're doing here and I think that's the reason why the organization has been so successful. It's just built with the right people in mind. When you have good people, you can do really good things. And that's what we've done here."

Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press

Related Content

news

Three AP MVP finalists -- Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes -- to play on Championship Sunday

The finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award were announced on Wednesday, and three of those players will be playing in a conference championship game Sunday.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown wants the ball, but isn't a 'diva': 'I'll never be that guy'

Disgruntled during the Eagles' win this past weekend, Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown explained Wednesday he'll always want the ball, but he'll never be a distraction.

news

Despite past success, Bengals QB Joe Burrow not taking Chiefs lightly: 'They're still the team to beat'

While the Chiefs have dominated most of the NFL, they haven't been able to get past the Bengals. That doesn't mean quarterback Joe Burrow and Cincinnati are taking them lightly.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: What's the problem?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE