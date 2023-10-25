2023 NFL trade deadline player-team fits: Derrick Henry landing spot; Cowboys should deal for CB

Uchenna Nwosu likely needs pectoral surgery, which highlights the Seahawks' need to add pass-rush help. Smith is having a down season compared to last year, but he would provide a needed veteran presence alongside youngsters Boye Mafe and Derick Hall. With Rashan Gary up for a big contract extension and first-round pick Lukas Van Ness in town, Green Bay could look to unload Smith rather than potentially cutting him in the offseason. The Seahawks would need to take on Smith's salary, but if GM John Schneider smells blood in the water after watching rival San Francisco lose two straight to tighten up the NFC West race, the time to strike is now.





EDITOR'S UPDATE: The Seahawks are adding an edge rusher. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported after this post was published that Seattle will sign Frank Clark once he passes a physical. A second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2015, Clark was with the team from 2015 to 2018 before playing for the Chiefs (2019-2022) and Broncos (2023), who released him earlier this month.