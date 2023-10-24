Which NFL team needs to win MORE in Week 8: Jets or Giants? Vikings or Packers? Rams or Cowboys?

WHO NEEDS IT MORE? Minnesota Vikings





Jordan Love played well in Weeks 1 and 2, but he's done little since then to prove to his doubters (including me) that he can be Green Bay's long-term answer at quarterback. Against the Raiders in Week 5, Love posted the sixth-worst passer rating (32.2) in a game by a Packers QB since 1992. His individual numbers looked better in Sunday's loss to the Broncos, but that matters little in light of his inability to muster even a single point in the first half against a Denver defense that entered the day allowing 33.3 points per game. Green Bay went all in on a post-Aaron Rodgers youth movement. If Matt LaFleur wants to avoid the first 10-loss campaign of his career, he has to get the Packers moving in the right direction.





And yet, I think Minnesota needs this one more. Allow me to explain ...





The road has been bumpy for the Vikings, who started the season with three straight losses and are without Justin Jefferson until further notice. But they also just knocked off the 49ers, one of the top teams in the NFC. Kirk Cousins is fresh off his most brilliant performance ever in prime time. And Minnesota is just better than Green Bay, even without the game's best receiver. I think the Vikings can still do damage this year, which is more than I can say about the Packers. If Minnesota can get back to .500 via a win at Green Bay, the Vikes can build on that momentum with a favorable schedule in the coming weeks. Bottom line: With more to lose, Minnesota is more in need of a win.