Rams release K Brett Maher after three missed kicks in loss to Steelers

Published: Oct 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM Updated: Oct 25, 2023 at 09:12 AM
Michael Baca

One of the NFL leaders in field goals made through Week 7 is no longer on a roster after the Los Angeles Rams released kicker Brett Maher on Tuesday, the team announced.

Maher's release comes after he missed two field goals and an extra point in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The crucial misses in a one-score game were apparently enough for Sean McVay's club to quickly move on.

Los Angeles will replace Maher with Lucas Havrisik, who was signed off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, the Rams announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Rams are also working out a group of kickers, including former Packers stalwart Mason Crosby, on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.

Maher made 17 of 23 field goal attempts and 12 of 13 PATs in 2023. In a three-way tie for the league lead in FGs made with Houston's Ka'imi Fairbairn and Philadelphia's Jake Elliott, Maher's 73.9% conversion rate ranked last among the trio.

It was Maher's first season in Los Angeles after signing with the club late this past offseason following notable struggles with the Cowboys.

Havrisik has spent time with the Browns and Indianapolis Colts, but the 24-year-old has never appeared in an NFL game.

