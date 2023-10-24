NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Chiefs reclaim No. 1 spot; rampaging Ravens soar into top five

All signs seemed to point toward Aidan O'Connell getting the start in Chicago, but Josh McDaniels opted instead for Brian Hoyer, who ultimately managed just 129 yards passing while throwing two picks in the 30-12 loss. Once Jimmy Garoppolo is back, if McDaniels wants to make Hoyer the game-day backup, so be it. He's 38 years old and better prepared to come off the bench at the drop of a helmet. But not starting O'Connell (or at least going to him at halftime) felt like a mistake, even though the rookie experienced some struggles in his first NFL start back in Week 4 against the Chargers. Hoyer has started four games since 2019 and didn't come out of any of them looking good. He's also lost 13 straight starts. Does McDaniels want to see what O'Connell can do? Or is he quietly concerned about his job status? We're not sure, but let's hope he considers a new approach the next time he's presented with this choice.