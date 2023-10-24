Saints WR Chris Olave arrested for reckless operation of motor vehicle 

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was arrested Monday in Kenner, Louisiana, for reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the Kenner Police Department confirmed to NFL Media.

Olave was driving 70 mph in a 35 mph zone on the 1700 block of Joe Yenni Blvd. The charge of reckless operation of a vehicle is a misdemeanor and he was released later Monday night. Per the arrest report, this is Olave's second speeding ticket recently after he was cited for driving 54 mph in a 35 mph zone on Aug. 21.

Olave, 23, is a second-year player who was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Saints with the No. 11 overall pick.