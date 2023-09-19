NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: New Orleans Saints crack top 10, while Cincinnati Bengals keep sliding

Some Rams fans nudged me about ranking this team 26th last week, and you know what? I agree with them, even after a loss. I didn't trust what I saw in Week 1's win over the Seahawks, but Sunday's showing in a loss to San Francisco confirmed a few things:





Sean McVay can still coach. Matthew Stafford still has it (even taking into account the second-half picks). The Puka Nacua hype is for real.





Nacua's talent was never really in question. He was a four-star recruit who made big plays at Washington and BYU, and in the Senior Bowl. The question was his health. But if that holds up, adding him to the mix with Cooper Kupp (once he returns to the lineup) might be even better than cloning Kupp. The Rams are far from perfect, but I highly underestimated many aspects of this roster.