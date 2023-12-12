NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Cowboys crack top three; Broncos reach new high for 2023 season

Everything went wrong Sunday -- and yes, I've written that before in this space, but this time I really mean it. The offensive line was worked over (six sacks allowed), Justin Herbert was taken out with a finger injury and the feisty fans busted out multiple “Fire Staley” chants during the 24-7 loss to Denver, a game the Chargers never really threatened to win. It appears another season bearing so much hope is going to topple under its own weight. We know personnel changes are coming, with Austin Ekeler again hitting free agency and decisions to be made on some very pricey veterans. It’s clear we’re heading toward an offseason where everyone not named Herbert has to feel at least a little bit uneasy about their role. They can’t keep running things back with their talent.





EDITOR'S UPDATE: NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that Justin Herbert will miss the rest of the season following surgery to repair the broken index finger on his right (throwing) hand.