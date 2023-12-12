Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert to miss rest of 2023 season following surgery on broken finger

The injury is the first that will cause Herbert to miss a start in his four-year career. The quarterback played through an injured finger on his non-throwing hand earlier this season.

Head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Monday the Chargers would do "whatever's best" for Herbert long-term. Season-ending surgery is the move to prepare the signal-caller for 2024.

Expectations were high for Herbert and L.A. entering the 2023 campaign. The Chargers brought in a new offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, to jumpstart the operation. Herbert then inked a massive contract extension in July worth $262.5 million.

Things went awry from the start, with the Chargers losing their first two games by a combined five points. Staley's club rode the roller-coaster to a 4-4 record before losing four of their past five games. The entire operation has been a mess. L.A.'s defense has been unable to get stops, and the offense has never found consistency, with a lack of field-stretching ability after Mike Williams was lost for the season in September due to torn ACL.

Herbert's season ends with 3,134 yards passing, completing a career-low 65.1% of his passes with 20 TD tosses and seven interceptions.