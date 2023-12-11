Brandon Staley: Chargers will 'do whatever's best' for QB Justin Herbert following finger injury

The 2023 season hasn't gone according to plan for the Chargers, who at 5-8 are staring at a difficult final month of the campaign, especially if Herbert isn't available. Most everything is uncertain regarding the club's future, including Staley's job security, which is very much in jeopardy after Los Angeles has fallen short of expectations and looked downright dreadful in a handful of their defeats.

Sunday stood as the new low point of the year for the Chargers, who fell behind by 17 points and lost Herbert to injury before managing to put seven points on the board in the fourth quarter of a 24-7 loss to the Broncos. We'll see if doctors believe Herbert might be able to play -- a fractured index finger on a throwing hand makes that highly unlikely -- or if Staley is forced to play out the rest of 2023 with backup Easton Stick.