Justin Herbert, Chargers agree to five-year, $262.5 million extension

Published: Jul 25, 2023 at 06:56 PM
Eric Edholm

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a massive long-term extension that will make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL by average salary, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday.

Herbert is signing a five-year, $262.5 million deal, which just slightly surpasses Lamar Jackson's April extension with the Ravens in terms of total money and average salary per year.

The new deal is set to run through the 2029 NFL season. The Chargers subsequently announced the extension.

Herbert will receive $218.7 million in guarantees in his new deal.

Herbert had two years remaining on his rookie contract, which was scheduled to pay him roughly $8.5 million this season and $29.5 million on his fifth-year option contract in 2024.

Herbert, 25, was a first-round pick (sixth overall) by the Chargers in 2020. He's started 49 of a possible 50 games, throwing for 14,089 yards, 94 touchdowns and only 35 interceptions. Herbert also has rushed for 683 yards and six TDs in his three seasons.

The Chargers are 25-24 with Herbert starting. They made the playoffs last season but blew a 27-0 lead in an eventual 31-30 wild-card loss to the Jaguars.

This contract will have ripple effects around the NFL. It should give the Bengals and fellow 2020 NFL Draft classmate Joe Burrow a target zone, money-wise, for their own negotiations, and it wouldn't be stunning if Burrow surpassed Herbert's financial numbers if and when he and the Bengals can come together on their own deal.

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 90-81: Tua Tagovailoa among first three Dolphins on list

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa from Nos. 90-81?

news

Ron Rivera excited to focus on football following Commanders sale, but has 'a lot to prove'

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera feels as relieved as he is energized by the start of a new era in the nation's capital following the sale of the Washington franchise.

news

Ex-Cowboys kicker Brett Maher signs with Broncos

Brett Maher's historic playoff meltdown wasn't enough to prevent him from getting a new job opportunity. The former cowboys kicker signed with the Broncos on Tuesday, per the league wire.

news

Cowboys agree to terms with CB Trevon Diggs on five-year, $97 million contract extension

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with cornerback Trevon Diggs on a five-year, $97 million extension that could become worth up to $104 million with incentives, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

news

Zack Martin not currently at Cowboys' camp; Jerry Jones 'urgent' to win Super Bowl with current group

Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin, a member of the Madden "99 Club" and one of the best interior linemen in the NFL, hasn't shown up for the start of training camp as he seeks a new deal.

news

49ers say Brock Purdy (elbow) cleared; Nick Bosa not expected to practice before new contract

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (elbow) has been cleared for practice ahead of training camp, while defensive end Nick Bosa is not expected to be with the team at the start of camp as he seeks a new contract.

news

Matthew Slater: Last couple of seasons have not 'been fun' for Patriots

Longtime Patriots captain Matthew Slater acknowledged on Tuesday that the past few season have not "been fun," but Slater told reporters he feels the team is heading in the right direction as the 2023 season approaches.

news

Denver Broncos reveal all-white 'snowcapped' alternate helmet

On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos revealed its new all-white "snowcapped" alternate helmet that will be worn for two games during the 2023 NFL season.

news

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney undergoes knee surgery, status for Week 1 in doubt

Kanas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent surgery that day to clean up cartilage in his knee

news

Patriots CB Jack Jones expected to practice during training camp amid legal issues

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is expected to participate in training camp practice amid his current legal situation, New England head coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Tuesday.

news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur 'really excited' to see QB Jordan Love play preseason

With training camp underway, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says he's "really excited" to see quarterback Jordan Love play in the preseason.

