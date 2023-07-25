Justin Herbert, Chargers agree to five-year, $262.5 million extension

Herbert had two years remaining on his rookie contract, which was scheduled to pay him roughly $8.5 million this season and $29.5 million on his fifth-year option contract in 2024.

Herbert, 25, was a first-round pick (sixth overall) by the Chargers in 2020. He's started 49 of a possible 50 games, throwing for 14,089 yards, 94 touchdowns and only 35 interceptions. Herbert also has rushed for 683 yards and six TDs in his three seasons.

The Chargers are 25-24 with Herbert starting. They made the playoffs last season but blew a 27-0 lead in an eventual 31-30 wild-card loss to the Jaguars.