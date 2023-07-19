Los Angeles Chargers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

2. Austin Ekeler didn't get the long-term contract he desired this offseason, but the dual-threat back did get a revised deal with an incentive-driven pay bump. In Moore's offense, Ekeler should still be the workhorse, but it's past time for the Chargers to find him a reliable running mate. Isaiah Spiller and Joshua Kelley should battle for the top reserve job during camp. Kelley was the backup last season but had just 287 yards on 69 carries. Spiller didn't get much playing time as a rookie and wasn't very effective, totaling just 41 yards on 18 carries (2.3 yards per attempt). Will Spiller push for more action in Year 2?

3. Will Quentin Johnston win the WR3 role over Joshua Palmer? The Chargers added the big-play rookie to a group that already included Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. The trio could deliver a cornucopia of explosive plays in Moore's offense. Johnston provides more size for the Chargers to use on the outside and has an enticing upside. The big question is whether rookie growing pains will prevent him from pushing Palmer for reps in three-receiver sets.

4. The Charges made a splash signing last offseason, bringing in corner J.C. Jackson. The DB struggled on the field and with injury before ultimately suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. Jackson knows he needs a strong 2023. Will he be ready for camp? L.A.'s corner crew had its issues last season with and without Jackson. How the group that includes Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, Ja'Sir Taylor, and others shakes out will be worth tracking during camp.