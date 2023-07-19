Los Angeles Chargers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Kevin Patra has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the AFC West:
Catch up on the Los Angeles Chargers' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...
Training Camp Dates/Information
- Players report: July 18 (rookies); July 25 (veterans)
- Location: Jack Hammett Sports Complex | Costa Mesa, California (fan information)
Notable Roster Changes
|2023 Draft class
|Selection
|WR Quentin Johnston
|Round 1 (No. 21 overall)
|OLB Tuli Tuipulotu
|Round 2 (No. 54)
|LB Daiyan Henley
|Round 3 (No. 85)
|WR Derius Davis
|Round 4 (No. 125)
|OL Jordan McFadden
|Round 5 (No. 156)
|DT Scott Matlock
|Round 6 (No. 200)
|QB Max Duggan
|Round 7 (No. 239)
Preseason Schedule
- Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams | 9 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Saturday, Aug. 12
- Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints | 7:05 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Sunday, Aug. 20
- Week 3: at San Francisco 49ers | 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Friday, Aug 25
2023 Schedule Notes
- Six prime-time games in 2023 (tied for most in NFL).
- Four of their first six games are against 2022 playoff teams.
- Play last season's top two AFC seeds in two of their final three games (Week 16 at Buffalo and Week 18 vs. Kansas City).
-- NFL Research
Subplots To Track
1. The Chargers' biggest offseason move was importing offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to replace Joe Lombardi. Moore's offense should better fit quarterback Justin Herbert's skill set. Where the previous offense was a frustrating, muddled short-pass attack, expect Moore's approach to include more vertical routes. We're begging for L.A. to utilize Herbert's big arm more frequently. A more wide-open and faster Chargers offense could be one of the most exciting units in the NFL. But that's all in theory until we see Moore's plan put into action.
2. Austin Ekeler didn't get the long-term contract he desired this offseason, but the dual-threat back did get a revised deal with an incentive-driven pay bump. In Moore's offense, Ekeler should still be the workhorse, but it's past time for the Chargers to find him a reliable running mate. Isaiah Spiller and Joshua Kelley should battle for the top reserve job during camp. Kelley was the backup last season but had just 287 yards on 69 carries. Spiller didn't get much playing time as a rookie and wasn't very effective, totaling just 41 yards on 18 carries (2.3 yards per attempt). Will Spiller push for more action in Year 2?
3. Will Quentin Johnston win the WR3 role over Joshua Palmer? The Chargers added the big-play rookie to a group that already included Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. The trio could deliver a cornucopia of explosive plays in Moore's offense. Johnston provides more size for the Chargers to use on the outside and has an enticing upside. The big question is whether rookie growing pains will prevent him from pushing Palmer for reps in three-receiver sets.
4. The Charges made a splash signing last offseason, bringing in corner J.C. Jackson. The DB struggled on the field and with injury before ultimately suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. Jackson knows he needs a strong 2023. Will he be ready for camp? L.A.'s corner crew had its issues last season with and without Jackson. How the group that includes Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, Ja'Sir Taylor, and others shakes out will be worth tracking during camp.
5. Who will be the primary safety alongside Derwin James? Nasir Adderley, who started 15 games last season, abruptly retired as a free agent this offseason. That leaves Alohi Gilman (five starts) and 2022 third-round pick JT Woods to battle for the starting gig. Gilman likely enters camp with a leg up after Woods played sparingly as a rookie. The Baylor product could push Gilman for the gig with a strong camp. With L.A. moving James around a lot in Brandon Staley's D, the need for three productive safeties is big. L.A. could be in the market to add a veteran to the mix before the start of the season.