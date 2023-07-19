Camp Countdown

Las Vegas Raiders NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Published: Jul 19, 2023 at 03:14 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Kevin Patra has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the AFC West:

Catch up on the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...

Las Vegas Raiders
2022 record: 6-11

Training Camp Dates/Information

  • Players report: July 20 (rookies); July 25 (veterans)
  • Location: Intermountain Health Performance Center | Henderson, Nevada (fan information)

Notable Roster Changes

Table inside Article
2023 Draft classSelection
DE Tyree WilsonRound 1 (No. 7 overall)
TE Michael MayerRound 2 (No. 35)
DT Byron Young Round 3 (No. 70)
WR Tre TuckerRound 3 (No. 100)
CB Jakorian BennettRound 4 (No. 104)
QB Aidan O’ConnellRound 4 (No. 135)
S Christopher Smith II Round 5 (No. 170)
LB Amari BurneyRound 6 (No. 203)
DT Nesta Jade SilveraRound 7 (No. 231)
Table inside Article
AdditionsDepartures
QB Jimmy GaroppoloQB Derek Carr
QB Brian HoyerQB Jarrett Stidham
WR Jakobi MeyersWR Mack Hollins
WR Cam SimsTE Darren Waller
WR DeAndre CarterTE Foster Moreau
WR Phillip DorsettEdge Clelin Ferrell
TE O.J. HowardDL Andrew Billings
TE Austin HooperLB Denzel Perryman
G Greg Van RotenCB Rock Ya-Sin
Edge Jordan WillisCB Sidney Jones
DL John JenkinsS Duron Harmon
LB Robert Spillane
CB Duke Shelley
CB David Long Jr.
S Jaquan Johnson
S Marcus Epps
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Preseason Schedule

2023 Schedule Notes

  • One of four teams to open with back-to-back road games in 2023.
  • Three straight home games from Weeks 12 to 15 (Week 13 bye).
  • Five straight games vs. 2022 playoff teams from Weeks 11 to 16.

-- NFL Research

Subplots To Track

1) The status of Jimmy Garoppolo's surgically repaired foot overshadowed much of the Raiders' offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month that Jimmy G. is expected to be ready for training camp, but how much work he'll get early remains unclear. Vegas basically swapped Derek Carr for Garoppolo, believing the latter would better fit Josh McDaniels' offense. After the surgery wiped out offseason work, the transition is one to watch. With Brian Hoyer and fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell as the backups, the Raiders need a healthy Garoppolo to have any chance to compete for a playoff spot.

In addition, franchise-tagged running back Josh Jacobs is not expected to attend training camp after he and the Raiders failed to come to an agreement on a multi-year deal prior to the July 17 deadline. That means there will be a lot more work for backup RBs Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden.

Clearly, there are big question marks in the Raiders' backfield heading into camp.

2) Las Vegas traded Darren Waller to the Giants this offseason and saw Foster Moreau sign in New Orleans. The Raiders imported second-round pick Michael Mayer and free agents Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard to replace the production. How the pecking order sorts itself out will be one to track -- notably, Mayer's transition from college. Elsewhere in the pass-catching corps, it's worth monitoring how McDaniels uses Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow alongside Davante Adams. Meyers was a big free-agent addition who could play on the outside or in the slot in 2023.

3) After the secondary struggled last season, the Raiders still have big questions at corner, where David Long Jr. and Duke Shelley are in line to start. Neither has been a full-time starter in the past. Nate Hobbs is a solid slot corner, and Jakorian Bennett, a fourth-round pick, could push for playing time early. If the Vegas defense is to improve in coordinator Patrick Graham's second season, it needs better play from its remade secondary. Importing a veteran during camp should not be out of the question.

4) The Raiders return most of their offensive linemen from last season, but I'm expecting a training camp battle for the right guard spot. Alex Bars, Netane Muti and Greg Van Roten are among the players who could be vying for reps. With Garoppolo's injury history, the offensive line play will be under the microscope in Vegas.

5) First-round pick Tyree Wilson missed offseason work while rehabbing from a foot injury that ended his final college campaign in November. The edge rusher is reportedly expected to be ready for camp. How much will he be able to do from the jump? Vegas is counting on the rookie to add some pop to the pass rush behind Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. If all three are healthy, that could be a dominant trio. But first, we need to see the athletic Wilson on the field.

