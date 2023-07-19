Las Vegas Raiders NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

2) Las Vegas traded Darren Waller to the Giants this offseason and saw Foster Moreau sign in New Orleans. The Raiders imported second-round pick Michael Mayer and free agents Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard to replace the production. How the pecking order sorts itself out will be one to track -- notably, Mayer's transition from college. Elsewhere in the pass-catching corps, it's worth monitoring how McDaniels uses Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow alongside Davante Adams. Meyers was a big free-agent addition who could play on the outside or in the slot in 2023.

3) After the secondary struggled last season, the Raiders still have big questions at corner, where David Long Jr. and Duke Shelley are in line to start. Neither has been a full-time starter in the past. Nate Hobbs is a solid slot corner, and Jakorian Bennett, a fourth-round pick, could push for playing time early. If the Vegas defense is to improve in coordinator Patrick Graham's second season, it needs better play from its remade secondary. Importing a veteran during camp should not be out of the question.

4) The Raiders return most of their offensive linemen from last season, but I'm expecting a training camp battle for the right guard spot. Alex Bars, Netane Muti and Greg Van Roten are among the players who could be vying for reps. With Garoppolo's injury history, the offensive line play will be under the microscope in Vegas.