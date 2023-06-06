Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) expected to be ready for start of training camp

Around the NFL

Rest easy, Raider Nation: Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be just fine.

Garoppolo, who underwent foot surgery this offseason, is expected to be ready long before the start of training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday on Inside Minicamps on NFL+.

Garoppolo's mid-March signing with the Raiders encountered a delay when he failed his physical, leading to an adjusted contract before the time came for smiles and photos. The news of his physical didn't become public until recently, well after Garoppolo put pen to paper, and struck fear in the hearts of Raiders fans who believed they'd be OK with a new quarterback who is familiar with coach Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels was forced to confront the information last week, but assured the public Garoppolo's status did not come as a surprise to the Raiders, and his foot issue would not alter their plans in any fashion.

Instead of entering the summer without worry, Raiders fans had to wonder whether they might be faced with a first month featuring veteran backup Brian Hoyer, not Garoppolo, under center.

Tuesday's news puts those fears to rest. It's a positive development for a quarterback in Garoppolo who has encountered plenty of health issues in the last half-decade, including last season, which was cut short by the same foot injury that caused him to fail his physical with Las Vegas.

We'll continue to keep a close eye on Garoppolo until it's evident he's not hampered by the foot issue. For now, though, Tuesday's news will comfort Raiders fans as they venture into summer vacation.

