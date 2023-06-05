All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Justin Jefferson, Nick Bosa poised to reset market at respective positions

Projected average per year (APY): $55+ million

$55+ million Free agent after: 2031





Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert could each have their turn atop the quarterback market; the sequence depends on the order in which they sign new contracts. Mahomes already had a run atop the All-Paid Team when he and the Chiefs shocked the sports world with a 10-year, $450 million deal in July 2020. However, three years later, Mahomes now ranks seventh at the position in terms of average annual salary.





In Mahomes' five seasons as the starter, the Chiefs have made five straight AFC Championship Games and appeared in three Super Bowls, winning two. Mahomes’ 11 career playoff wins are not only tied with Aaron Rodgers for the most by any active player but are also just five shy of tying Joe Montana for the second-most all-time. Mahomes, Montana, and Tom Brady are the only players to win multiple NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. Montana played 15 seasons. Brady played 23 seasons. Mahomes is entering Year 7. In February, he became the first player in NFL history to lead the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns, win the regular season MVP and win the Super Bowl MVP in a single season.





Perhaps the best example of Mahomes’ worth is his record in games when the cards are stacked against him. He is the only quarterback since 1950 to record a winning record (14-10) in games where his team trailed by at least 10 points (minimum 10 starts in such games). Mahomes is also the only quarterback with a winning record (17-13) in games in which his team allowed 28 points. In other words, there’s always a chance with No. 15.





Mahomes recently emphasized that he cares more about winning Super Bowls and establishing a legacy than making the most money. However, the Chiefs have expressed a willingness to rework his current contract and acknowledged they will never be able to fully compensate him relative to his value to the franchise.