Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes agree to 10-year, $503M extension

Kansas City will get to watch Patrick Mahomes sling the pigskin for the next dozen seasons.

The Chiefs and the quarterback reached an agreement on a 10-year contract extension that will keep the Super Bowl MVP in K.C. through the 2031 season, NFL Network's Michael Silver reported, per a source informed of the deal. It is worth a colossal $503 million with $477 guarantee mechanisms which gives Mahomes the ability to have outs if the mechanisms are not exercised, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. It is the largest contract in sports history.

The Chiefs later made the extension official.

Rapoport added there is no trade clause in the deal. Mahomes, the No. 10 overall pick in 2017, has two years remaining on his rookie contract.

ESPN first reported the news.

Mahomes tweeted out a reaction video that ended with: "And we're staying together … for a long time. We're chasing a dynasty."

As expected, the contract will make the 2018 NFL MVP the richest player in league history.

"I've had the privilege of coaching a lot of incredible athletes and special people in my career, and Patrick is without question on that list of players." Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in the team statement. "The best part is he's still early in his career. He's a natural leader and always grinding, whether that's on the field, in the weight room or watching film, he wants to be the best. He's a competitor and his teammates feed off his energy. He makes us all better as an organization and we are blessed he's going to be our quarterback for years to come."

A 10-year agreement is nearly unheard of in the current era of free agency when some players are signing shorter deals to get more bites at the free-agent apple -- think Kirk Cousins in Minnesota.

The deal comes before training camp, which was the desire for the Chiefs and Mahomes, according to NFL Network's James Palmer.

Since 2000, Brett Favre ($100 million in 2001), Drew Bledsoe ($103M, 2001), Daunte Culpepper ($102M, 2003) and Michael Vick ($130M, 2004) have signed 10-year contracts, per NFL Research. Donovan McNabb inked a 12-year deal worth $115 million in 2002. Among current active contracts, Mahomes' 10-year extension bests Tyron Smith's eight-year deal in Dallas (14 others are tied with six-year pacts).