Cowboys pick up WR CeeDee Lamb's fifth-year option 

In little to no surprise, the Dallas Cowboys are picking up the fifth-year option of Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

Lamb is the second player from the 2020 NFL Draft first-round class to have his option exercised following Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Coming off the best season of his burgeoning career, Lamb is now set to make $19.74 million in 2024.

The 24-year-old earned his second straight Pro Bowl selection in 2022 after piling up career highs of 107 receptions, 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns.