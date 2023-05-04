Giants GM Joe Schoen recently spoke with Saquon Barkley's representation: 'We want him to be here'

Schoen joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday and said he spoke with Barkley's representatives last week to see "what the appetite" was to get a deal done. Sides agreed to reconvene after the draft.

"At some point over the next couple of days, we'll circle back up, and we'll have some conversations as to where we are, where they may be, and see if we can get something done," Schoen said.

The Giants used a fifth-round pick on Oklahoma transfer Eric Gray, a change-of-pace pass-catcher who doesn't threaten Barkley's standing as the clear top back in New York. Big Blue's offense would look much different if Matt Breida, Gray, and Gary Brightwell were forced to be the top runners.

Barkley bounced back from three injury-plagued seasons in 2022, netting 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns on 295 carries.

The RB is set to earn $10.091 million on the franchise tag. Sides have until July 17 to come to a multi-year deal, or Barkley would play 2023 on the one-year tender.