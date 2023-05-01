Giants GM Joe Schoen on high draft grades: 'You don't win games in April' 

Draft grades clutter the internet in the aftermath of each year's selection process.
Some clubs get high marks for the draft hauls. Some low. The actual reality of how each team did won't be known for years.
But that won't stop the grades. You can find NFL.com's own from Chad Reuter here.
One draft that seems to have gotten near unanimous high grades was the New York Giants (A- from Reuter).
General manager Joe Schoen plugged holes on defense and offense. Big Blue traded up one spot to snag Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks in the first round. They later added Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz (No. 57), Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt (No. 73), Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (No. 172), Old Dominion defensive back Tre Hawkins III (No. 209), Oregon defensive tackle Jordon Riley (No. 243) and Houston safety Gervarrius Owens (No. 254).
Schoen said over the weekend the snap judgments praising his draft haul are meaningless.
"That lasts about two days," Schoen said Saturday. "You don't win games in April. The social media rankings and everything like that, you know, it's about what we do this fall and how we go out there and compete when it matters and how we continue to build this offseason and get bigger, faster, stronger, through our strength program and then how we prepare and execute in August, I think there's a process.
"And do I like some of the guys we drafted? Yeah. But still ... every year is different, and the team has got to gel, and we have got to build chemistry. We have to stay healthy. There's a lot that goes into it."
The Giants played better than most expected in the first year of the rebuild under Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, making the postseason and winning a playoff game. But it was still a roster in the nascent stages of an overhaul.
If the players Big Blue added to the roster over the weekend work out as well as prognosticators believe, the Giants will be in a good place in the competitive NFC East.