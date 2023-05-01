Giants GM Joe Schoen on high draft grades: 'You don't win games in April' 

Schoen said over the weekend the snap judgments praising his draft haul are meaningless.

"That lasts about two days," Schoen said Saturday. "You don't win games in April. The social media rankings and everything like that, you know, it's about what we do this fall and how we go out there and compete when it matters and how we continue to build this offseason and get bigger, faster, stronger, through our strength program and then how we prepare and execute in August, I think there's a process.

"And do I like some of the guys we drafted? Yeah. But still ... every year is different, and the team has got to gel, and we have got to build chemistry. We have to stay healthy. There's a lot that goes into it."

The Giants played better than most expected in the first year of the rebuild under Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, making the postseason and winning a playoff game. But it was still a roster in the nascent stages of an overhaul.