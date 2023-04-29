2023 NFL Draft

Giants trade up to select Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt in third round of 2023 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 28, 2023 at 10:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants jumped up in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft to scoop up a receiver with home-run ability.

Big Blue selected Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt with the No. 73 overall pick on Friday night.

The Giants traded the No. 89 and 128 overall picks to the Los Angeles Rams in order to snag Hyatt.

The Vols wideout owns elite speed, running a 4.4 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Hyatt can blast past defensive backs, providing a score of big plays. He netted 20 catches of 20-plus yards in 2022.

Related Links

Hyatt must develop as a route runner and get better after the catch, but his straight-line speed brings difference-making upside to New York.

Playing in a unique Tennessee offense, Hyatt had just one season of big-time production, but it was massive. The 21-year-old generated 1,267 yards and a school-record 15 touchdowns on 67 catches in 2022.

The Giants entered the draft looking for help at the receiver position, particularly adding speed. Hyatt fits that bill perfectly in the third round.

Hyatt joins a Big Blue wideout corps of Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder.

Related Content

news

Steelers select Georgia tight end Darnell Washington with No. 93 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers stopped Georgia tight end Darnell Washington's draft slide.

The Steelers selected the massive tight end in the third round with the No. 93 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Lions select Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker with No. 68 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions selected Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night.

news

Cowboys select Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker with No. 58 pick of 2023 NFL Draft

The Cowboys selected Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Packers select TE Luke Musgrave, WR Jayden Reed in second round of 2023 NFL Draft, add TE Tucker Kraft in third

The Green Bay Packers selected Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave and Michigan State WR Jayden Reed in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night before adding South Dakota St. TE Tucker Kraft in the third.

news

Panthers select Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo with No. 39 pick of 2023 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo with the No. 39 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday.

news

Raiders trade up to select Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer at No. 35 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Michael Mayer with the No. 35 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after completing a trade with Indianapolis Colts on Friday night.

news

Titans trade up with Cardinals to select Kentucky QB Will Levis at No. 33 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The Titans selected Kentucky quarterback Will Levis with the No. 33 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after completing a trade with the Cardinals on Friday night.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 2

Eric Edholm breaks down Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection in Rounds 2 and 3. Follow along live!

news

Steelers select Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. to begin second round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Joey Porter Jr. with the No. 32 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night.

news

2023 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Vikings nab QB Hendon Hooker in third round; Chiefs select RB Tank Bigsby

With Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. In the third round, the Vikings take their quarterback of the future, while the Chiefs select another offensive weapon.

news

2023 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Steelers open second round with CB Joey Porter Jr.; Will Levis to Detroit

With Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. The second round opens with the Steelers grabbing a familiar name. A bit later, QB Will Levis' wait comes to an end.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More