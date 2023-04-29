Giants trade up to select Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt in third round of 2023 NFL Draft

The New York Giants jumped up in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft to scoop up a receiver with home-run ability.
Big Blue selected Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt with the No. 73 overall pick on Friday night.
The Giants traded the No. 89 and 128 overall picks to the Los Angeles Rams in order to snag Hyatt.
The Vols wideout owns elite speed, running a 4.4 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Hyatt can blast past defensive backs, providing a score of big plays. He netted 20 catches of 20-plus yards in 2022.
Hyatt must develop as a route runner and get better after the catch, but his straight-line speed brings difference-making upside to New York.
Playing in a unique Tennessee offense, Hyatt had just one season of big-time production, but it was massive. The 21-year-old generated 1,267 yards and a school-record 15 touchdowns on 67 catches in 2022.
The Giants entered the draft looking for help at the receiver position, particularly adding speed. Hyatt fits that bill perfectly in the third round.
Hyatt joins a Big Blue wideout corps of Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder.