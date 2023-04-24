Giants agree to deal with free-agent DT A'Shawn Robinson

Robinson's move to New York will pair him with his third team in his eight-year NFL career. The defensive tackle entered the league as a second-round pick of the Lions out of Alabama in 2016, spending four seasons with the Lions before moving west to join the Rams in 2020. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams in the 2021 season before appearing in 10 games in his final campaign with Los Angeles in 2022.

At 28 years old, Robinson goes from one contender to a team that is aiming to take the next step toward Super Bowl contention following a surprise 2022 season in which the Giants reached the postseason as a wild-card qualifier and upset the Vikings at home during Super Wild Card Weekend before bowing out in a blowout loss to the eventual NFC champion Eagles.