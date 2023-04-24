Around the NFL

Giants agree to deal with free-agent DT A'Shawn Robinson

Published: Apr 24, 2023 at 03:17 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Giants are adding more experience to their defensive front.

Veteran defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson has agreed to a one-year deal with New York, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday. Robinson's contract is worth up to $8 million, per Rapoport and Garafolo. The team has since announced the signing.

Related Links

Robinson's move to New York will pair him with his third team in his eight-year NFL career. The defensive tackle entered the league as a second-round pick of the Lions out of Alabama in 2016, spending four seasons with the Lions before moving west to join the Rams in 2020. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams in the 2021 season before appearing in 10 games in his final campaign with Los Angeles in 2022.

At 28 years old, Robinson goes from one contender to a team that is aiming to take the next step toward Super Bowl contention following a surprise 2022 season in which the Giants reached the postseason as a wild-card qualifier and upset the Vikings at home during Super Wild Card Weekend before bowing out in a blowout loss to the eventual NFC champion Eagles.

Robinson joins a defense that has welcomed a number of additions this offseason, including linebacker Bobby Okereke, cornerback Bobby McCain and defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches. Robinson slots in alongside Nunez-Roches as a seasoned defender who can form a quality rotational group behind starters Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence in a unit that hopes to improve from its 25th-place finish in total defense from a year ago.

Related Content

news

Packers agree to trade four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to Jets

Green Bay and New York are finalizing a trade sending to send QB Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

GM Ran Carthon says Titans have not received trade calls for RB Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon continues to reiterate there is no truth to the rumors of star RB Derrick Henry being traded.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on new deal: 'Money is nice, championships are better'

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurt's rapid ascension to the elite tier of signal-callers landed him a lavish contract last week, yet he's not spending this week counting his dollars. "Money is nice," Hurts said Monday. "Championships are better."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: There's a 'sense of positive change and excitement' after offseason changes

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott admitted his 2022 season was 'tough' after consecutive playoff losses to the 49ers, but there's a 'sense of positive change and excitement' with the recent changes made in Dallas.

news

David Bakhtiari on Packers' 'rebuild' with QB Jordan Love: 'Let the season play out however it may be'

Green Bay Packers star LT David Bakhtiari reiterated that any time a club transitions from a future Hall of Fame quarterback, it's a "rebuild" and that the key is how the team handles that shift.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance has 'no information' on trade speculation: 'I got no comment on that'

49ers quarterback Trey Lance rebuffed questions about trade speculation and his future in San Francisco while attending North Dakota State's spring practice over the weekend, stating he has "no comment on that."

news

Jets, Packers recently re-engaged in trade talks surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers have "recently re-engaged" in trade talks surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday afternoon.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on contract talks with New York: 'Whatever happens, happens'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley says he's hasn't had many contract conversations with general manager Joe Schoen in the month of April.

news

Micah Hyde: Bills motivated to 'bounce back' after disappointing 2022 season

Bills S Micah Hyde is happy to resume his rapport with teammate Jordan Poyer in 2023, and is ready to get the defense back to from in 2023.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard sees Stephon Gilmore trade to Cowboys as 'good for both of us'

Colts general manager Chris Ballard described the Stephon Gilmore trade completed back in March as good for both Indianapolis and the cornerback, sending Gilmore to a good defensive fit while providing the team with another draft pick.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE