Packers RB Aaron Jones on reworked contract: 'I didn't want to be greedy' 

Jones told reporters Tuesday that his desire to remain in Green Bay was the overriding factor in the decision. He also noted that it's still a pretty good payday and doesn't consider it a "pay cut" because it's still the most he's ever made in one season.

"This is home for me," Jones said, via Cody Krupp of FOX 11. "Those guys in the locker room, those are my brothers. The people upstairs, they believe in me, and they believed in me since I've gotten here.