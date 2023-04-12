Around the NFL

Packers RB Aaron Jones on reworked contract: 'I didn't want to be greedy' 

Published: Apr 12, 2023 at 07:55 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones took a pay shave before free agency began, agreeing to a reworked contract that lowered his salary from $16 million in 2023 to $11 million.

Jones told reporters Tuesday that his desire to remain in Green Bay was the overriding factor in the decision. He also noted that it's still a pretty good payday and doesn't consider it a "pay cut" because it's still the most he's ever made in one season.

"This is home for me," Jones said, via Cody Krupp of FOX 11. "Those guys in the locker room, those are my brothers. The people upstairs, they believe in me, and they believed in me since I've gotten here.

"It just made sense, deal-wise. The market for running backs, there was a huge gap between $16 million and Christian McCaffrey, who's at $12 (million). I wouldn't say pay cut because I never made $11 million in my career, so this is still the most I've ever made, and it still has me as the second-highest paid for the backs, so it matched up with the market."

Jones' cash payout in 2023 is tied for second for RBs, with Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook behind CMC. The $11.5 million average value on the redone two-year contract sits seventh among running backs, well behind McCaffrey's $16.016 million.

"I didn't want to be greedy," Jones added. "I'm a team player. I want to help the team and help them get as many guys in here as we can. So, if that means freeing up a little money, then I will."

Jones' contract reduction foreshadowed a slow market for running backs this offseason as teams continue to invest less dinero in the position. The Packers running back assessed as much when he agreed to rework his deal, taking less to stay with Green Bay rather than find out what he might fetch on the open market despite years of stellar play.

