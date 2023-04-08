Around the NFL

Jets GM Joe Douglas gives positive outlook on Aaron Rodgers: 'He's gonna be here'

Published: Apr 08, 2023 at 09:34 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The most positive update yet has arrived in the Aaron Rodgers saga.

Participating in a live Boomer & Gio event hosted by Audacy's WFAN Sports Radio, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas was asked Friday about the potential trade for Green Bay's four-time Most Valuable Player.

"He's gonna be here," Douglas told an electrified crowd.

Related Links

It was a candid response in a far more relaxed atmosphere than last week's Annual League Meeting, where figures like Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst provided media with restrained answers about respecting the process and having patience for finding the correct compensation without a hard deadline.

Douglas' declaration still doesn't necessarily mean a trade is destined, but the wheels have been in motion and gaining steam all offseason.

The Jets have made shrewd moves for their own squad while simultaneously adding familiar faces from Rodgers' past. First, the club hired Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator in January, the same position he filled in Green Bay from 2019-2021.

Then, New York inked wide receiver Allen Lazard, who happened to have a training session with Rodgers on Thursday and was the QB's most-targeted player in 2022, to a four-year contract a day before the official start of free agency.

The climax stemming from those additions and the murmurs of a possible divorce in Green Bay arrived a day after Lazard's signing, when Rodgers declared his intent to suit up for New York in 2023.

The resolution is still yet to come, but occurrences like Douglas' Friday night admission and even Thursday's signing of Rodgers' former backup, Tim Boyle, continue paving the way.

The draft, less than three weeks away, looms large over all these proceedings.

Should the Packers want to recoup 2023 picks in the Rodgers swap, Douglas' statement would need to come to fruition before the end of April.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl LVII defeat 'played a factor' in Eagles C Jason Kelce continuing career: 'You know it's close'

Eagles center Jason Kelce addressed his decision to return to Philadelphia for a 13th season on Friday, admitting that while he still wants to play, a defeat on the game's largest stage also played a factor.

news

Aidan Hutchinson: Lions 'stargazing' seeing WR Jameson Williams' potential for 2023 season

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had an outstanding rookie season on the way to a runner-up finish for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He's now hoping his fellow first-round pick, wide receiver Jameson Williams, will have a similarly explosive 2023.

news

Safety Julian Love on signing with Seahawks: 'I knew I was supposed to be there'

After spending his first four seasons with the Giants, safety Julian Love agreed to sign with the Seahawks, an easy choice for him. "After I met coach (Pete) Carroll and everybody in the building, it just felt comfortable," Love said.

news

Titans, DT Jeffery Simmons agree to terms on blockbuster four-year, $94 million contract extension

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on a four-year, $94 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray doing high bar squats 13 weeks after ACL surgery

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is showing progress through rehab after suffering a late-season ACL tear late in the 2022 season. Murray posted a video to Instagram of doing weighted squats on his surgically repaired knee.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day using postseason collapse as motivating factor: 'We have another shot'

Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day joined "Good Morning Football" on Friday and  likened the Chargers' postseason collapse to a playoff loss with the Rams that preceded a Super Bowl run

news

WR Brandin Cooks on helping Texans win Week 18: 'You never suit up to lose'

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks spoke on helping the Texans secure the No. 2 overall pick instead of the No. 1 spot in Houston's Week 18 win over the Colts, saying that players never suit up to lose.

news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke keeps fan-gifted clown figurine on desk: 'It's to prove them wrong'

After a resurgent season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, general manager Trent Baalke likes to keep a fan-gifted clown figurine nearby to remind him of his purpose and keep proving them wrong.

news

Newly signed Buccaneers safety Ryan Neal ready to prove he's 'a legit starter'

Ryan Neal had a breakout season with the Seahawks in 2022, but now that Seattle has moved on from the safety Neal is ready to prove his production wasn't a fluke, and he can be a "legit starter" with the Buccaneers.

news

Jets signing former Packers QB Tim Boyle to one-year deal

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the Jets are signing veteran QB Tim Boyle to a one-year deal, per a source informed of the pact.

