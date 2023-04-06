Around the NFL

Jets signing former Packers QB Tim Boyle to one-year deal 

Published: Apr 06, 2023 at 01:20 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets are bringing in a quarterback familiar with Nathaniel Hackett's system. No, not that one (yet).

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the Jets are signing veteran QB Tim Boyle to a one-year deal, per a source informed of the pact.

A preseason darling in Green Bay, Boyle spent two seasons with the Packers in 2019 and 2020, when Hackett was the offensive coordinator. He appeared in 11 games over that span, throwing just four passes, completing three for 15 yards.

Boyle then signed as a backup in Detroit in 2021, where he made three starts in place of Jared Goff. In the three starts, he went 61-of-94 passing for 526 yards with three TDs and six INTs.

The 28-year-old spent most of 2022 on the Lions practice squad before being signed by Chicago. He appeared in one game for the Bears, going 2-of-8 for 33 yards.

He's finally signing outside the NFC North.

The Boyle addition continues the offseason trend of the Jets bringing in players familiar with Hackett (i.e., Allen Lazard) and, by association, familiar with Aaron Rodgers, who is expected to be traded to New York at some point before the season. Adding Boyle won't upset the apple cart and probably does little to push Zach Wilson from the No. 2 role this offseason.

However, signing Boyle does give the Jets a signal-caller familiar with Hackett's scheme who can help run offseason workouts and teach teammates for as long as the Rodgers situation drags on.

