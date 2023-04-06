Jets signing former Packers QB Tim Boyle to one-year deal 

Boyle then signed as a backup in Detroit in 2021, where he made three starts in place of Jared Goff. In the three starts, he went 61-of-94 passing for 526 yards with three TDs and six INTs.

The 28-year-old spent most of 2022 on the Lions practice squad before being signed by Chicago. He appeared in one game for the Bears, going 2-of-8 for 33 yards.

He's finally signing outside the NFC North.

The Boyle addition continues the offseason trend of the Jets bringing in players familiar with Hackett (i.e., Allen Lazard) and, by association, familiar with Aaron Rodgers, who is expected to be traded to New York at some point before the season. Adding Boyle won't upset the apple cart and probably does little to push Zach Wilson from the No. 2 role this offseason.